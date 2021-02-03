Health
You can forget about surgery and treat this condition with a single injection
Are you suffering from skin cancer? I have good news. You no longer have to resort to major surgery. Researchers at Yale University have shown that skin cancer can be easily treated with a simple injection in just one day. Yes, you are reading that right. Let’s understand how it is done.
Cancer-The words themselves can scare you all, and why not? The disease has killed several people and is still considered one of the most deadly diseases in the world. What is cancer in the first place? When there is abnormal growth of cells, it causes the formation of tumors. Tumors become cancer cells, depending on whether they are malignant or benign. Over time, it spreads and poses a life-threatening risk.
I’m coming to skin cancer now.skin cancer Abnormal growth of skin cells caused by exposure of the skin to chemicals and harmful rays.
Skin cancer usually affects parts of the body that are exposed to the sun and the external environment. Areas prone to this type of cancer include the ears, lips, scalp, neck, hands, and arms.
New Injections to Treat Skin Cancer – What Is It?
It’s scary. However, after reports from new studies, it has become possible to easily treat this condition. According to experts, they are developing skin cancer treatments that involve injecting nanoparticles into tumors and killing cancer cells in two approaches as a potential alternative to surgery.
Injection-based treatment also means that the patient may have more than one tumor It will be treated in one visit.
For treatment, tumors are injected with polymer-based nanoparticles that carry chemotherapeutic agents, according to researchers.
The key to successful treatment is that the nanoparticles are bioadhesive. That is, the nanoparticles bind to the tumor and remain attached long enough to kill a significant number of cancer cells.
Injections can slowly eliminate the need for surgery
They found that tumors were significantly reduced when the drug was delivered by nanoparticles.
Also important for treatment is that treatment can be combined with drugs that stimulate the body’s immune system.
In many cases, removing the tumor with an injection can eliminate the need for surgery, the researchers said.
It may also avoid potential scratches Infection And other complications. In addition, patients with other medical conditions are not good candidates for surgery.
Why is cancer so deadly? It’s important to talk about it, as many people don’t even understand the symptoms. First, let’s know the type of skin cancer.
Types of skin cancer you should know
Like other cancers, skin cancers come in many varieties, depending on the cells affected. Here are three types of skin cancer you should know about:
1. Basal cell carcinoma
Basal cell carcinoma usually occurs when the skin is exposed to the sun.Harmful Ultraviolet rays It is the leading cause of this type of skin cancer.
2. Melanoma
This is one of the most common forms of skin cancer. Existing moles that become cancerous are the main reason for this type of cancer.
3. Flat epithelial cancer
Skin with flat, scaly crusts is a symptom of this type of cancer. This is also caused by exposure to sunlight.
What are the main causes of skin cancer?
Skin cancer is not only caused by exposure to sunlight, but there can be many other factors that can lead to the formation of skin cancer.
1. Family history
2. Exposure to ultraviolet (UV)
3. Exposure to toxic chemicals
Now you have a complete understanding of this type of cancer and how to treat it.However, it is always recommended to follow certain practices to avoid doing so. sick Affect you. Remember to maintain healthy habits, eat properly, check for physical symptoms (small or large), and exercise. Exercise not only helps maintain good health, but also helps maintain immunity and fight illness.
Release date: February 3, 2021, 1:26 pm
