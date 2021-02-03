University of Nottingham scientists reveal potential antiviral treatments for Covid-19





Researchers at the University of Nottingham have discovered that a drug that is “very effective” against Covid-19 has antiviral properties that may also help in the fight against future pandemics. In a recent study, experts found that tapsogargin (a plant-derived antiviral agent) is not only Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2), but also the common cold coronavirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and influenza. It was shown that A is also effective. Virus. This study found that acute respiratory virus infections caused by various viruses can be treated with an effective broad spectrum that can simultaneously target different viral types, given that the symptoms are clinically indistinguishable. It suggests that it can be significantly improved. This type of antiviral agent may become available in the community to control active infections and their spread. the study This is a joint project led by Professor Kin Cho Chan and experts. University of NottinghamFaculty of Veterinary Medicine And science, biological sciences, pharmacies, medicine, and chemistry. Professor Chan said: “We are still in the early stages of research into the effects of this antiviral drug and viruses such as Covid-19 on therapeutic methods, but these discoveries are very important. “The current pandemic highlights the need for effective antiviral drugs to treat active infections and vaccines to prevent infections. Future pandemics are likely to be of animal origin, given the prevalence of zoonotic diseases (zoonoses) and reverse zoonotic diseases (zoonoses) from animals. New generation antiviral drugs, such as tapsigargin, may play an important role in control. Treatment of important viral infections in both humans and animals. “More tests are clearly needed, but current findings indicate that tapsigargin and its derivatives are promising antiviral treatments for COVID-19 and the influenza virus, which could protect us from the next disease X pandemic. It strongly shows that there is sex. “ In this groundbreaking study, a team of experts found a broad-spectrum host that is highly effective against three major types of human respiratory viruses, including Covid-19, with low doses of plant-derived antivirals. It has been found to cause a central antiviral innate immune response. .. Key features based on cell and animal research that make Thapsigargin a promising antiviral agent are: Effective against viral infections when used before or during active infections

After a single exposure for 30 minutes, it can prevent the virus from making a new copy of itself inside the cell for at least 48 hours.

As it is stable at acidic pH as seen in the stomach, it can be taken orally and can be administered without the need for injections or hospitalization.

At least hundreds of times more effective than current antiviral options.

It is as effective as a single virus infection in blocking the combined infection of coronavirus and influenza A virus.

Safe as an antiviral (Thapsigargin derivatives have been tested in prostate cancer). Other researchers from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), China Agricultural University, and the Pilbright Institute also contributed to this study.

