Who needs a supercomputer?Desktop PCs and GPUs may be enough to solve some of the biggest problems

Image: University of Sussex.



The research team, equipped with a single turbocharged GPU, succeeded in simulating a part of the monkey’s brain. This usually requires a powerful and expensive supercomputer, but what scientists maintain can now be run on a desktop PC.

Experiments simulating millions of neurons and billions of connections between them were performed by researchers at the University of Sussex using a single desktop PC and the latest generation graphics processing unit (GPU). did.

GPUs have long been used to accelerate the computational process of AI models, but it’s the first time we’ve run a model of this size on the hardware in most gamers’ bedrooms. Using the new method they developed, researchers effectively created a model of the macaque visual cortex with billions of synapses that previously could only be simulated by supercomputers.

Most brain simulations of this type require large amounts of memory provided by supercomputer systems. However, scientists have developed a more efficient technique called “procedural connectivity” to significantly reduce the amount of data that needs to be stored to perform simulations.research Published in Nature Computational Science..

to see: Tableau Business Analysis Platform: Cheat Sheet (Free PDF Download) (TechRepublic)

Modeling the brain usually requires a spiking neural network. This is a special class of AI systems that mimic brain behavior in that neuron models communicate through a series of spikes.

In order to accurately predict how spikes affect neurons, information is usually generated and stored that describes the neurons connected by synapses and their strength before running the simulation. However, it is not very effective to keep such a huge amount of data in memory at all times, as neurons only spike regularly.

Procedural connections, on the other hand, allow researchers to generate data about neuron connections on the fly, only when needed, instead of storing and retrieving information from memory. This completely eliminates the need to store connection data in memory.

“These experiments usually require pre-generating all connection data to fill the memory. Our method is to bypass that process,” collaborated with a computer science researcher at the University of Sussex. The author, James Knight, said. , Notify ZDNet.

“With our approach, every time a neuron emits a spike, the connection details are regenerated,” he continues. “Every time a spike occurs, it uses the power of the GPU to recalculate the connection on the fly.”

Therefore, using the massive computing power of the GPU, spiking neural networks can generate connection data “procedurally” on the go when a neuron spike is triggered.

This method is based on a study first proposed by US researcher Eugene Ijikevic in 2006, but computers at the time were too slow to apply this idea widely. However, modern GPUs can boast about 2,000 times the computing power that was available 15 years ago, and according to Knight, they are “perfectly fit” for spiking neural networks.

In fact, the researcher’s results not only matched the results obtained with advanced supercomputers, but also arrived earlier.It took 8.4 minutes for the model to simulate each biological second in the rest state – up to 35% shorter time Previous supercomputer simulation, Run on IBM Blue Gene / Q supercomputers in 2018, etc.

As Knight explains, this is because IBM devices consisted of 1,000 compute nodes networked in one room. “No matter how sophisticated the system is, there is still some delay between the nodes,” scientists say. “The wider the model, the slower it is. The model can be orders of magnitude faster.”

to see: The algorithm monitors us, but who is monitoring the algorithm?

In addition to speeding up experiments, researchers hope that new methods will lead to more scientific discoveries by lowering the barriers to entry to the hardware needed to calculate major problems. I will. Especially in the field of brain simulation, the size of the model can quickly reach a phenomenal dimension that requires terabytes of data. Still, access to supercomputers is only a privilege of a small number of research teams.

By the method of Knight and his team, neuroscience and AI researchers can not only simulate brain circuits on local workstations, but also turn gaming PCs into computers that allow off-campus people to run large-scale neural networks. I can. “One of the reviewers at Nature Computational Science was tasked with duplicating the work and trying it out on his computer,” says Knight. “Therefore, if you have a computer and a suitable GPU, you can check the paper on how to reproduce it.”

Of course, procedural connections are particularly well suited for spiking neural networks used in brain simulation experiments, but Knight is confident that more AI applications will emerge. As brain-inspired machine learning speeds up.. Whether it’s graphing mammalian brain behavior or developing better speech recognition tools, spiking neural networks are the focus of scientists and business people. With the right GPU, you can start these next-generation technologies directly in your bedroom. ..