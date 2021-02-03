February is American Heart Month





Harrisonburg, Virginia (WHSV)-Recently focused on COVID-19, but February is devoted to another illness. American Heart Month is celebrated every February to raise awareness of heart disease, the biggest murderer for both men and women. Michelle Nostheide is Secretary-General of the American Heart Association in Richmond. She says this month is the perfect time to change her lifestyle a bit. “Heart health has never been more important than ever. I think that what is a common risk factor for cardiovascular disease is becoming more and more difficult for many of us this year.” Nostheide said. “We tend to sit down all the time because we are at home and studying children at home.” According to the American Heart Association, 80% of all heart diseases are preventable. According to Nostheide, some simple healthy heart habits include: -Daily exercise -Add color to the plate with fruits and vegetables -Drink a lot of water -Management of stress and blood pressure levels According to AHA, many people may hesitate to seek medical assistance during a pandemic, but if they feel a heart emergency, they need to act quickly. “If you have a heart attack or stroke, the safest place you can do is in the hospital,” Nostheide said. “So if you feel those symptoms and know that they are prepared in the hospital to take care of you and keep you safe, don’t delay.” To commemorate America Heart Month, Friday, February 5th is National Wear Red Day. This is especially in honor of women who are fighting heart disease, who have died, and who are working on healthy lifestyle changes. For more information, please visit: https://www.heart.org/ Copyright 2021 WHSV. all rights reserved.

