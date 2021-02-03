COVID-19 vaccine safe for cancer patients, says oncologists





There has been a lot of confusion regarding the safety and efficacy of vaccines against different groups of people with underlying health conditions. Some experts say that people with allergies, especially crustacean allergies, should not be vaccinated. One of the most vulnerable groups is cancer patients. Can they take shots or not? When several countries, including India, have begun promoting mass vaccination against the COVID-19 virus, cancer patients, one of the vulnerable groups, are waiting to ask if they can also take jabs. I will. However, their wait seems to be over. Read again- “Very effective”: Studies say the Oxford / AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine cuts viral infections Cancer patients can get jabs, but they are under supervision Cancer patients can also be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, but under medical supervision, cancer experts said prior to World vs. Cancer Day on February 4. Cancer patients were not included in the vaccine trial, but after various studies, the vaccine is safe for cancer patients. Doctors said this can only be done with safe and effective vaccines and coordinated global vaccination programs. Of the more than 200 vaccines being developed worldwide, three are produced in India. All of these vaccines are intended to provide immunity to SARS-CoV2 infection, but antigen presentation to the host for antibody development relies on a variety of technologies or platforms. Read again- The fastest country to reach the 4 million COVID-19 vaccination mark in India: Ministry of Health Immunity given by the vaccine to cancer patients of unknown origin “The effectiveness and duration of immunity in cancer patients is still unknown and unexplored. Often given the condition of weakened immunity and the vulnerability of cancer patients, monitoring in the context of registries and dedicated clinical trials Recommended. After COVID-19 vaccination, in cancer patients, to assess potential adverse events and measure clinical outcomes such as infection, Covid-19 severity and mortality, and cancer complications. Close monitoring and monitoring is required, “Ajay Chanakya Vallabhaneni, a consultant surgical oncologist and a robotic surgeon at KIMS Hospital told IANS. Read again- be careful! Can develop this autoimmune disease after COVID-19 infection The effectiveness of the vaccine depends on the type and progress of the cancer The efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine also varies in patients with a definite context of malignancy (tumor type, degree of disease, endogenous or treatment-induced immunosuppression). According to doctors, the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks. Cancer and cancer treatment endanger the immune system, which makes patients particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Patients are susceptible to infections. For this reason, very few cancer patients participated in the vaccine trial. However, many studies provide evidence of the effectiveness of anti-infective vaccination in cancer patients receiving immunosuppressive therapy. Vaccination also depends on the individual treatment scenario Many doctors believe that the timing of vaccination depends on the individual treatment scenario and may ideally occur before systemic treatment begins. However, if the patient has already started systemic therapy, it makes sense to vaccinate the patient during treatment. During the pandemic, physical distance measurements, masks, face shields, disinfectants, and other hygiene measures, including those with cancer, are still needed and must be accompanied by vaccination strategies. (With input from IANS) Published: February 2, 2021 22:07 | Updated: February 3, 2021 8:12 am







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos