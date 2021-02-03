PAHO facilitates diagnosis and treatment of cancer during a pandemic – NationNews Barbados — nationnews.com

Washington – Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), said on Tuesday in the Caribbean and other parts of the Americas where service was severely disrupted during a coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He sought to ensure the diagnosis and treatment of his cancer. ..

“Don’t forget about other serious illnesses while fighting COVID-19,” Etienne said in a message two days before World Cancer Day. “We must fight the pandemic while continuing to make progress against other diseases, especially cancer. For cancer patients, lack of diagnosis, treatment and medication can be fatal.”

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the Americas, with an estimated 4 million new diagnoses in 2020. In 2020, an estimated 1.4 million people died of cancer, about 57% of new cancer cases and 47% of cancers. Death occurred at the height of the lives of people under the age of 69.

Prostate, lung, and colorectal cancers are the most common in men, while breast, lung, and colorectal cancers are the most common in women.

A PAHO / WHO study of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cancer, in seven countries in the Americas found that pandemic-related disruptions to cancer services were caused by multiple causes. They arose from the cancellation of selective medical procedures, the closure of services, the diminished demand due to blockades, and the need to direct resources to COVID-19.

In addition, some cancer patients are hesitant to visit or go to the hospital for treatment that COVID-19 patients may also be receiving. Cancer patients are at increased risk of developing the most serious and potentially deadly form of COVID-19.

“People who already have cancer need to make sure they don’t miss life-saving diagnoses and treatments for a pandemic,” said Anselm Hennis, director of PAHO’s non-communicable disease and mental health department. Stated. “There are tools for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment that can show us how to achieve this.”

PAHO / WHO will provide guidance on how to adapt services to cancer patients in a pandemic and prioritize treatment of cancer patients, considering the safest and most effective interventions, the rate of cancer progression. Encouraged to local medical services. Effects of treatment delays on clinical outcomes and quality of life.

They also suggested that countries minimize the number of direct visits to health centers, especially in areas where there are many suspected COVID-19 patients. Reduce the risk of exposure by providing services and clinical trials in alternative medicine facilities. Provide follow-up counseling, psychological support or palliative care by phone or remotely. Facilitates home delivery and home testing and sampling of drugs. Move the practitioner’s office to a location with a low risk of exposure. If possible, delay individual follow-up visits by several months, such as when the patient completes treatment, has a good prognosis, and can be confirmed on a telemedicine consultation.

World Cancer Day works to save millions of lives each year by raising awareness and education about cancer and calling on governments and people around the world to take action against cancer.

From 2019 to 2021, the theme of World Cancer Day is “I am, I will.” This is a phrase that encourages action to reduce the global effects of cancer. This global day calls on people to describe who they are and what they will do to create a cancer-free world.

PAHO says reducing risk factors such as tobacco use, harmful alcohol use, unhealthy diet, and lack of physical activity can prevent one-third to one-half of cancer cases. I am. The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine also prevents cervical cancer.

“Cancer must not be sentenced to death, even during a pandemic,” Hennis said. (CMC)