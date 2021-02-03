EU wants to step up its fight against cancer in a viral pandemic





The European Commission has proposed a $ 4.8 billion plan aimed at improving the block-wide fight against cancer as coronavirus pandemics tend to delay access to diagnosis and treatment.

Brussels-The European Union proposed on Wednesday a € 4 billion ($ 4.8 billion) plan aimed at improving the fight against cancer. Coronavirus Pandemics tend to delay access to diagnosis and treatment across blocks in 27 countries. According to EU statistics, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the block with a population of 450 million. About 1.3 million people die annually in the EU and 3.5 million new cases occur. An estimated 40% of EU citizens face cancer at some point in their lives, with an estimated annual economic impact of around € 100 billion ($ 120 billion). “In 2020, many of us were fighting a quiet fight while we were all fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Fighting cancer,” said the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The chairman said. “Sadly, the number of cases is increasing,” she said. The pandemic not only delayed screening and disrupted treatment, but also affected the quality of life of cancer patients. To avoid repeating such scenarios in the future, EU executives have proposed increasing telemedicine and remote surveillance. health Care system. The plan, which will be evaluated by Member States later this year, will support increased access to screening, research and innovation and more equal access. Create a new cancer center by the end of 2022, EU level. Since up to 40% of cancer cases are due to preventable causes, the EU has also strengthened its alcohol regulation policies and implemented measures such as reviewing tax rates and advertising rules to create a “tobacco-free generation.” Recommended to do. By 2040, we want to ensure that less than 5% of the population uses tobacco. According to the EU, Europe has the highest levels of alcohol consumption in the world, but smoking and tobacco use are responsible for 15-20% of all cancers in the block. “The strong European Union is a coalition that protects citizens from avoidable cancers,” said EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides. In addition, the Commission aims to reduce air pollution, tackle infection-induced cancers, and vaccinate at least 90% of girls living in the EU with the papillomavirus, which causes most cases of cervical cancer, by 2030. is.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos