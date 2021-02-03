



Plant-derived antiviral drugs Coronavirus treatment — According to a new study in the UK, it may also help in the fight against future pandemics. Researchers at the University of Nottingham have found that a wide range of antiviral tapsigargins are not only very effective against COVID-19, but also against the respiratory syncytial virus and the common cold coronavirus called influenza A. I found it to be effective. Reported by Eurekalert.org.. “We are still in the early stages of research on the effects of this antiviral drug and viruses such as COVID-19 on therapeutic methods, but these discoveries are very important,” said Kin, who led the study with a colleague.・ Professor Chou Chan said. At the Animal and Plant Health Agency, China Agricultural University, Pill Bright Institute. “The current pandemic highlights the need for effective antiviral drugs to treat active infections and vaccines to prevent infections,” he said. “Future pandemics are likely to be of animal origin, and given the spread of zoonotic diseases (zoonoses) from animals, new generation antivirals such as tapsigargin are humans. And important viral infections in both animals, “Chan added. Scientists have found that small doses of antivirals cause a “very effective” immune response against three major types of human respiratory viruses, including COVID-19. Studies have shown that Thapsigargin, which has been tested for prostate cancer, is effective against viral infections when used before or during active infections. Studies have shown that the virus can prevent the virus from making a new copy of itself inside the cell for at least 48 hours after a single exposure for 30 minutes. “More tests are clearly needed, but current findings indicate that tapsigargin and its derivatives are promising antiviral treatments for COVID-19 and the influenza virus, which could protect us from the next disease X pandemic. It’s a strong indication that you have sex, “Chan said.

