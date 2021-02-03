Dutch deploys COVID-19 rapid breath test





Amsterdam (Reuters)-The Netherlands plans to introduce a rapid COVID-19 breath test on sites across the country to speed up the testing process and reduce hassle. The Amsterdam test facility was the first to start using SpiroNose this week. This is a machine that requires a person to breathe in to indicate a possible coronavirus infection within a minute. After months of testing, Dutch health officials determined that SpiroNose was reliable if the test was negative, Mariken van der Lubben, an infectious disease expert in Amsterdam’s municipal health services, told Reuters. “If you are tested negatively, it’s a very reliable result and you can go,” Van der Ruben said. A conventional polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test had to be performed after the positive test to see if the detected infection was caused by the coronavirus. Health Care Reform in the Netherlands has ordered approximately 1,800 machines and plans to deploy them in testing facilities nationwide within the next few months. “This is a promising technology, especially fast, so you can get results in less than a minute,” said Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst. “If you can make a quick diagnosis or rule out an infection within a minute, it’s a game changer.” But he said, “There aren’t enough results yet to say this is the future. This goes on. It’s the way to go, “he added. Van Lanst said a long test period comparing breath and PCR tests is needed to see if the tests can distinguish between different types of viruses. Breathomix, a Dutch medical technology company that originally developed a machine for detecting asthma and lung cancer, said it had collected enough data to reliably detect possible coronavirus infections. “We’ve measured thousands of patients with corona and people without corona in the last few months, so we know what the average breathing profile is for people with corona and those without corona,” said Breathomix executive Rianne. deVries said. Breathomix is ​​exploring options for building a secure environment using SpiroNose in businesses and schools, DeVries said. However, she said that the machine does not provide a large audience with a direct solution for reopening the venue, as all tests take a couple of minutes from start to finish. Machines are also sensitive to alcohol, smoke and other distracting factors in human breathing. (Report by Esther Verkaik, Written by Bart Meijer, Edited by Janet Lawrence)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos