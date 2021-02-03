A pathogen has been discovered that kills endangered chimpanzees. Is it a threat to humans?

Friday night in mid-January, Jackson, 5-year-old chimpanzee Takugar Chimpanzee Sanctuary In Sierra Leone, surprised his zookeeper by ignoring his supper. By Saturday, he was lethargic and had seizures. Since then, Jackson has improved — he is eating and appears to be stable despite prolonged diarrhea — but his survival is never guaranteed. “The disease is very similar. There are ups and downs,” says veterinarian Andrea Pizarro, general manager of Takugama. “One day they are very good, the next day they are very bad.”

Jackson suffers from epidemic neurological and gastrointestinal syndrome (ENGS) A mysterious disease that has killed 59 of 60 Takugarma chimpanzees since 2005. After years of struggling to determine the cause of the disease, scientists and veterinarians can finally find the cause. jobs, A type of bacterium commonly found in the environment and sometimes associated with human gastrointestinal disorders.As researchers report today Nature Communications, The survey result is jobs The species may actually be very toxic, but until now it has not been recognized.

“Maybe there is a difference in this range jobs It looks the same, but has genetic traits that make it more pathogenic, “said Lia Owens, the lead author and veterinary and PhD candidate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “It can affect human and animal health.”

Takugama is the only reserve in the western chimpanzee, the only endangered subspecies in Sierra Leone. The habitat of this subspecies used to extend to West Africa, but is now limited to eight countries.Certified, located on the edge of the Western Area National Park, 8 miles southeast of Freetown Award-winning Sanctuary also conducts environmental education, ecotourism and community protection projects. Today, 99 chimpanzees live permanently in Takugama, many of whom have been rescued as babies from illegal wildlife trade.

Takugarma chimpanzees began to collapse in ENGS in 2005, but it took years for veterinarians to realize that the lost animals died of a common cause. Some people have neurological signs such as lack of coordination and seizures, others suffer from gastrointestinal disorders, and others have both. Some animals recover from ENGS and appear to die after weeks or months, while others simply die without warning.

Takugama veterinarians tracked down some red herring, including a virus that causes neurological problems, and vaccinated all chimpanzees in the sanctuary. They also embarked on a thorough removal of toxic plants in the chimpanzee enclosure. However, the incident continued. In 2016, the Pan-African Sanctuary Alliance, the governing body of the continental primate sanctuary, contacted epidemiologist Tony Goldberg, an Owens adviser to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Goldberg was immediately intrigued. “This is an unknown infection that poses a serious risk to the health and survival of our closest relative, the endangered species,” he says.

With permission to export chimpanzee samples to the United States (especially because of the ongoing outbreak of Ebola at the time), it took two and a half years to create the logistics for safe shipping. In the end, Wisconsin researchers obtained tissue, blood, serum, and fecal samples from 19 chimpanzees that died of the syndrome and 14 healthy chimpanzees. “One night I came to the lab, and we had this [shipment] It’s full of liquid nitrogen, “says Owens. “Oh, my god, I’ve been waiting for these brains for years!” Tony was overjoyed. “

Owens, Goldberg and his colleagues performed a comprehensive analysis of the samples to characterize all existing viruses, bacteria, and parasites. Some of the samples “had an insane number of readings, more than 90% for this one bacterium,” Owens said. Diagnostic sequencing and statistical analysis confirmed the absence of bacteria in any of the healthy chimpanzees, suggesting a link to ENGS.

In appearance, the microorganisms Ventricular pregnancyIt is a bit like a four-leaf clover and is ubiquitous in water and soil around the world. This species was first discovered in a 19th-century human patient with vomiting, but has since almost disappeared from the disease-related scientific literature.However, genome sequencing revealed that the team did not discover. S. ventriculi, But completely unknown jobs Species named by the team Pregnancy cave dwelling.. “In every few decades of knowing that this bacterium exists, the medical community never admitted what they were calling. S.ventriculi It may actually be a group of related bacteria, “says Goldberg.

Chimpanzees aren’t the only primates to come these days jobs.. Since 2010, there has been a surge in the appearance of bacteria in human patients, primarily those who have undergone obesity surgery diagnosed primarily by US clinicians. S.ventriculi Based on appearance But it is impossible to say what species people are actually infected with, not genetics.But for some humans jobs Infections, including fatal ones, showed “eerie-like” effects to those found in chimpanzees, Owens said.

“The problem is that this is a new pathogen, jobs Do you think we know? “She says. “Or is there something that the host is changing and that can infect and get sick?”

Owens and Goldberg assume there is unrecognized diversity jobs Some are benign and some are opportunistic pathogens. The challenge here is to unravel these various species, determine how toxic species cause disease, and which environmental triggers inside and outside the body make it easier to infect certain primates. Is to clarify. Answering these questions will help protect people as well as endangered species. As Owens says, “chimpanzees are basically us, genetically.”

The findings also raise questions and hopes about the best way to treat Takugama primate residents with ENGS. “This study provides a starting point for further investigation of the unfortunate potential of future cases and provides ideas for coordinating therapeutic interventions,” said primates at the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin. Libya Patrono, a veterinarian and postdoctoral researcher for infectious diseases, says. I wasn’t involved in the work.

Already, Takugama veterinarians are changing their approach to treatment. Unlike previously infected chimpanzees, Jackson is fed probiotics and a special diet in addition to targeted antibiotics. “Before, I got lost trying to focus on everything,” says Pissarro. “Now we know what we need to protect from.”