A 103-year-old former nurse was vaccinated against the coronavirus a century after suffering from the Spanish flu.Wales

A 103-year-old former nurse who had a Spanish flu a century ago is now vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine.

His great-grandmother, Hilda Richards, who took care of the soldiers injured in the Battle of Dunkirk in 1940, is still alive after living in Gwan Arincare Home in Pendin Park for the past year.

She was given a coronavirus jab by a medical practitioner following a glorious footprint.

Hilda took care of a soldier injured in the Battle of Dunkirk in 1940 credit: Hilda Richards

Hilda said: “I was vaccinated, but after that I felt better. It worked. I’m glad I got the vaccine.

“Being a nurse, this kind of thing reminds me of the work I was doing before.”

Hilda was born in November 1917, during World War I, just three months before the deadly Spanish flu (also known as the 1918 influenza pandemic). It was.

The pandemic has many significant similarities to the Covid-19, spreading around the world and killing many.

It ended in 1920, almost a century before the outbreak of the coronavirus. Hilda is currently one of the few who has experienced both pandemics.

“I was very young when the Spanish flu broke out shortly after World War I,” Hilda said.

“But when I was growing up, people were talking about it. They thought it killed as many people as the war itself.

“Sadly, what’s happening now is a bit like this terrible virus.”

Hilda experienced a Spanish flu pandemic almost a century ago

It is estimated that as many as 500 million people have been infected with the Spanish flu, and it is estimated that more than 50 million people died from the Spanish flu during the four waves of the pandemic.

A century later, the world must once again face a devastating pandemic. Most of the time at Hilda’s home was in line with blockades to stop the Covid-19 epidemic.

But this did not prevent Hilda from enjoying being part of the Gwan Allin family.

Hilda celebrated his first anniversary when he arrived at his house in February last year, saying, “I thought I would only come for two weeks at first, but I’ve been here ever since.

“I really like being here in Gwan Arin. There are a lot of nice people here.

“I like all the staff and other residents. This is a good place to live and they take care of you here. I feel it’s really safe here.”

“I was able to talk a lot on the phone even if I couldn’t meet my family.”

Hilda had a long and happy marriage with her late husband, Trevor. credit: Hilda Richards

Hilda had a long and happy marriage with her late husband, Trevor. They had three sons, Ralph, Derek, and Clive, and four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Hilda turned 103 last November and was given a small amount of whiskey in her morning tea as a secret to enjoying her longevity.

“I’ve lived a very diverse life, but I’ve never had a boring job. I enjoyed my life and I have no regrets,” she said on Milestone’s birthday.

Growing up at Wynnstay Estate in Ruabon, Hilda attended Ruabon Grammar School and later worked as a nurse at Alderhay Hospital in Liverpool.

This mission involved caring for a soldier who was seriously injured in Dunkirk. She later said, “It was a terrible job, but I had the privilege.”

She worked at Lexam General Emergency Hospital and then returned to Ruabon Grammar School to work as an experimental assistant and school nurse.

Hilda and Trevor will be acclaimed Globetrotter who have enjoyed adventures around the world credit: Hilda Richards

Upon retirement, Hilda and Trevor will become acclaimed Globetrotter who have enjoyed adventuring around the world and renting cargo ship cabins as a means of arriving at their destination.

After Trevor’s death 10 years ago, Hilda lived alone until he moved to Gwan Allin last year.

Cindy Clutton, Manager of Gwern Alyn, said: “Hilda is a very popular resident of this house. She is loved by staff and other residents.

“Few people have experienced both the Spanish flu and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Hilda has done a lot throughout his life, including a medic injured in Dunkirk.

“At Gwan Arin, we have worked hard to ensure that all residents are vaccinated. It is good to know that Hilda is happy with the vaccination method.

“Taking care of Hilda is a real privilege and a pleasure. She is a wonderful woman.”