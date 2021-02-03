Large studies have confirmed that coronavirus antibodies last for at least 6 months





Three months after the natural infection, 99% of the 20,000 study participants carried the antibody. After 6 months, 88% had antibodies. The results follow some small studies with similar results. However, the duration of the antibody after vaccination with the covid vaccine is still unknown. Bloomberg: Covid antibodies remain for 6 months after infection, studies show



The majority of people infected with Covid-19 still have antibodies for at least 6 months after infection, a new study involving more than 20,000 people shows. UK Biobank, the leading biomedical database, reported that approximately 88% of participants who were previously positive for infection retained antibodies for 6 months. That number was 99% in 3 months. The results follow other small studies showing immune levels after natural infection for at least 6 months. (Gretler, 2/3) CNN: Some people test positive after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. This is the reason.



The Covid-19 vaccine does not provide complete or immediate protection. This means that you can get infected and test positive for the virus. Massachusetts Democrat Stephen Lynch did. He tested positive after receiving a second dose of Pfizer vaccine. Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino, who coaches the men’s team at Iona College in New York, also tested positive after the first dose. (Kristensen, 2/2) Other news about coronavirus — Hill: Rhein Cook, COVID-19 Agricultural Workers Highest Risk of Death: Research



Studies that add a new urgency to the race to vaccinate people at the forefront of the pandemic show that essential workers in kitchens and farms are at greatest risk of death from the coronavirus. The study, conducted by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, investigated the occupations of people who died in California since early 2016. Last year, researchers found that mortality was particularly high. Many died of what might have been a normal period among those who work near others. (Wilson, 2/2) The Wall Street Journal: Covid wears and key workers continue: “Everyone forgets you’re still at the forefront.”



When the state closed around her in March, 67-year-old Joyce Babino, an employee of a supermarket in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, remained in the job of providing basic needs during a pandemic. Was one of them. She was proud to step into the Stop & Shop five days a week at 6am. She was also constantly frightened to find out that she was endangering the health of her husband with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. (Levits, Bauerline, Lazo, 2/1) Bloomberg: Illinois Covid Curve drops sharper than peers after surge



Illinois is one of the most improved states in the United States as the pandemic begins to recede in the states of the United States. Compared to larger peers such as California, Georgia, New York, Florida, and Pennsylvania, the sixth most populous state in the United States has seen a remarkable turnaround since the case curve peaked in November. The improved indicators follow a strict limit of almost two months set by Governor JB Pritzker to avoid a surge in holidays. (Shin and Keroro, 2/2) The Washington Post: Coronavirus variants require masks and vaccines instead of blockade



As the United States faces the potential for a catastrophic coronavirus surge caused by highly infectious mutants, public health officials continue to impose stricter measures adopted by other countries. I’m on the alert. Instead, they continue to adopt a strategy of sticking to the basics: wear a mask, probably two. Avoid the crowd. And get vaccinated — early. The restrained approach differs from the strict preemptive measures taken in Europe, such as blockades, classroom closures, and requirements for wearing medical-grade masks. It also shows the reality of pandemic response in the United States, where there is little willingness to increase restrictions to control the spread of the virus. (Nirappil and Shammas, 2/2) Also- Politico: Yang is Covid-19 positive



Andrew Yang tested positive for Covid-19 in his mayoral elections announced Tuesday. “Today I had a COVID rapid test and received a positive result after being negative as recently as this weekend,” Yang said in a statement Tuesday morning. “I’m experiencing mild symptoms, but otherwise I’m feeling good and fine.” Yang faces early criticism in his campaign for spending a significant portion of the pandemic outside New York City. Did. Since he started his run last month, he is quite unique among the mayor candidates in that he barnstorms the city on walking tours and leads staff, media and supporters to host face-to-face events. (Eisenberg, 2/2) This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, which is a summary of health policy coverage from major media outlets.Sign up Email subscription..



