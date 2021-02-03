“Creepy Quiet” Maidstone Zip Code “Frightened” on New South African Strain of Coronavirus

Government scientists are particularly interested in discoveries in Maidstone, 7 other zip code areas The sample was from people whose association with South Africa was unknown, so nationwide.
This suggests that the virus may have spread to the community.
This is especially unfortunate for the ME15 people, who have already been hit hard by the second wave of the pandemic.
Maidstone spent several weeks near the top of the national ranking, where infection rates are severe. Within the autonomous region, the Torvill community was one of the most affected.
A few weeks ago, KentLive talked to people working at the Tovil Community Centre. It was shortly after resuming following some positive test results.
Talking to Kentlive again this week, current parish council secretary Lisa Racket said the entire community was “eerily quiet” in response to news of the new stock.
“I came to the office this morning, and I didn’t see anyone.
“It’s eerily quiet-it’s scary to people.
“But the measures being taken are encouraging.
“Unless you’re an important worker, you need to stay home unless you want to go to the test center at YMCA in Melrose Close.
“I’ve been there myself this morning and can say it’s very fast and very efficient.
“I encourage people to do so.
“We have to stop this tension.”
“People haven’t followed the rules yet”
A fellow resident, Alison Chu, said there wasn’t anyone in her house to test her-although it was early on the first day of the test drive.
“It’s much quieter than usual. I think we’re all a little upset.
“I was a little scared-if it wasn’t very strong.
“I haven’t followed the rules yet this time, so I hope some people are scared.
“You always see people going in and out of the store without a mask.
“No one seems to be paying attention until now.”
Tovil’s infection rate has declined during the recent national blockade.
Earlier this year, there were 74 active coronavirus cases within a small community, with an infection rate of 734.4 per 100,000. This is more than double the national average at that time.
But while prices are falling in Kent and other countries, Torvill looks stubbornly high.
In the week leading up to January 27, there were still 40 cases of active coronavirus. The infection rate in the region is 397, which is more than 100 points above the UK average.
The discovery of a new strain that is as contagious as the British variant but is known to be more resistant to the thousands of vaccinations already taking place in Maidstone is not surprising. It is causing some vigilance.
The extent of community transmission of South African strains within the ME15 region is immediately apparent.
Everyone wants to contain it for a community that is already terribly suffering from this deadly disease.
