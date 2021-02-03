Mutations, strains, and the meaning of mutations when talking about COVID





For over a year Coronavirus Pandemics, fears no longer surround the spread of the virus, but also its new forms, or variants. These include B.1.1.7. Detected in September and became the predominant variant in the UK, some of which are the third in the country Blockade..Early evidence is that More deadly and infectious From past forms COVID.. South African 501 Y.V2 or B.1.351 variantSharing some mutations with the United Kingdom, was first reported in December and is believed to be more infectious than previous types. COVID.. Other varieties monitored by scientists include P.1, Known as a variant of Brazil, is from Denmark linked to mink. The United States reported cases of three new variants, including 541 cases of B.1.1.7 in 33 states, 3 cases of B.1.351 in 2 states, and 2 cases of P.1 in Minnesota. I am. News reports on these variants often use the term, as well as “strain” and “mutation.” So what do they mean? What are the differences between mutants, strains and mutations? As shown in the figure below, COVID is composed of genetic information enclosed in a protein shell. Viruses like COVID require a human-like host to replicate and spread. Mutations sound scary and unusual, but viruses often make these small changes to their genetic information as they replicate. It’s like making a mistake when using a pen to write down information from a whiteboard onto paper. the way COVID Carrying that genetic material means that it is what is known as an RNA virus. COVID have It has fewer mutations than other RNA viruses because it can correct some mistakes made during replication. When the virus collects important mutations, mutants and strains develop. These terms are often used interchangeably. However, a variant is a strain if it has a “clearly different” phenotype or characteristic. To the author of a recent article outlining the differences between journals JAMA.. Ian Jones, a professor of virology at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom, said Newsweek The most appropriate term to use when describing the new form of COVID, Like those in the UK and South Africa, it is a “variant”. The difference between strains and mutants is “a matter of degree of change, but there is some uncertainty about it because there is no level of magic (sometimes 10% overall),” he said. Told. Professor Tom explaining the difference between them Connor School Bioscience At Cardiff University Said, by Independent, “There is one stock Coronavirus.. That’s SARS-CoV-2. It is a single strain and there are variants of that strain. These are variants. ” He states: “The correct term to use is a variation to describe a variation of this particular concern.”

