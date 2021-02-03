Leon County Health Department confirms local cases of UK COVID-19 mutant





To maintain a connection with COVID-19’s comprehensive coverage in Florida Sign up for us Coronavirus Watch Newsletter.. Leon County Health Department confirmed Wednesday morning that health officials had detected at least two local cases of the first COVID-19 mutant to appear in the United Kingdom. The Leon County Department said that individuals who tested positive were considered priority cases, and epidemiologists “strive to identify close contact with individuals and closely monitor them.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified a UK-related variant as B.1.1.7. The CDC states that there may be an increased risk of death associated with the mutant, but more research is needed to conclusively prove this. This variant is believed to be much more contagious than the COVID-19 virus currently tracked by the Florida Department of Health in its daily report. According to the CDC, the virus spreads more rapidly and vaccines may be less effective against it. With 187 cases reported as of Wednesday morning, Florida leads the country among the 33 states reporting B.1.1.7 variants. CDC.. Nationally, health authorities have identified 541 cases of this variant. The number of cases in Florida surged from 39 cases just two days ago to nearly 195 cases reported nationwide on 22 January. Of the 75 atypical cases reported in the last two days, Florida registered 39. Country total. More:The more contagious B.1.1.7 COVID variant is spreading rapidly throughout Florida However, both Pfizer and Moderna said the current vaccine appears to be effective against this variant, the Leon County Health Department said in a news release. According to the CDC, the virus is constantly changing due to mutations, and it is common and expected that new variants will evolve over time. “The arrival of the variant in our county is a further reminder that the fight against this deadly virus is not over yet,” Leon County Health Officer Claudia Blackburn said in a statement. I am. “More COVID-19 vaccines are being developed, but supply is still very limited. “That’s why it’s important to focus on following public health mitigation strategies by wearing masks, at least 6 feet away, avoiding crowds, washing hands frequently, and following quarantine and quarantine recommendations,” she said. Added. The local health department said it would continue to monitor new cases of COVID-19 mutants and provide information as they become available. For more information, please visit: FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov Or CDC.gov.. The State Department of Health has not yet published a report on COVID-19 variants identified in 67 counties in Florida. Florida County with COVID-19 variant: The State Department of Health, confirmed in public records on Wednesday, is demanding the presence of B.1.1.7. Variants of these 25 counties: Broward — 47

Dado — 40

Palm Beach — 21

Pineras — 19

Hillsboro — 19

Seminole — 6

Pasco — 6

Oceana — 5

Lake — 3

Volusia — 2

Hendry — 2

Lee — 2

Leon — 2

Collier — 2

Hernando — 1

Escambia — 1

Breverd — 1

St. Lucy — 1

Samter — 1

Pork — 1

Martin — 1

Orange — 1

Swanny — 1

Charlotte — 1

Alachua — 1 This is a developing story.Please check again with Tallahassee.com For updates. Contributed by reporter Jeff Schweers. Please contact CD Davidson-Hiers (850-631-0958) Or [email protected] Twitter: @DavidsonHiers. Don’t miss the story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

