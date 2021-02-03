CORONAVIRUS-Kansas Announces FindMyVaccine Tool to Help Find Vaccination Sites





Governor of Kansas Laura Kelly has announced the launch of a Find My Vaccine mapping tool designed to help Kansas find out where it is vaccinated in the community. This tool is available from the Kansas COVID-19 Vaccine website at https://kansasvaccine.gov. Kelly recommends using this tool as a resource to find providers who are or will be providing vaccines in Vaccine Phases 1 and 2 in Kansas. “Use the’Find Vaccine’mapping tool to find the closest vaccine provider to your community in all Kansas, regardless of where you live,” Kelly said. “The national shortage continues to be the biggest obstacle to providing vaccines, which means that many of our registered providers do not yet have enough vaccines to provide to the general public. But we know it’s better to be ahead of the curve and have this platform more because all Kansan are familiar with the tools as they are ready before the supply catches up. You can be prepared when your provider is activated. ”With the Kansas Find My Vaccine tool, Kansans can: Where are the most recently vaccinated locations? Access contact information for each location to verify eligibility and availability According to Kelly, the tools include locations participating in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. It provides information for sharing with the general public. Find My Vaccine said it will evolve to support the COVID-19 vaccination effort by listing more providers and linking to details and schedules. Opportunity when they become available. As the supply of vaccines continues to grow, Kelly said he will ask all registered providers who plan to vaccinate the general public to provide information for Kansas to see in Find My Vaccine. Vaccines are delivered weekly to all 105 Kansas counties, but not all providers are listed on the map at this time. If you cannot find an active location in your area and are in Phase 1 or 2, ask your local health department how to access the vaccine. Weekly vaccine assignments for each county are available on the Kansas COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

