People over the age of 65 can immediately get the COVID vaccine in South Carolina
There are currently 458 activated COVID-19 vaccine sites in South Carolina, many of which are currently accepting reservations.
Columbia, South Carolina — Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment (DHEC) will start Wednesday, Monday, February 8, with residents of South Carolina over the age of 65, regardless of their health or existing status. Anyone can start the schedule. Their appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
DHEC online tools scdhec.gov/vaxlocator Shows where COVID-19 vaccine reservations are currently being accepted and provides contact information for scheduling reservations at those locations.
Health officials said the increased allocation of vaccines from the federal government could increase the number of South Carolina citizens eligible for vaccines. However, vaccine supply remains limited for the time being.
“We have a moral and ethical obligation to vaccinate South Carolina citizens who are at highest risk of dying from the virus first,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “At this time, placing young people between the elderly and their life-saving shots is conscientious and irresponsible. Today’s actions save lives and allow teachers to be vaccinated next. I will. “
“We consider it appropriate to assess supply and demand and initiate additional reservations in South Carolina as the proportion of vaccines given to the state increases,” said Marshall Taylor, Deputy Director of DHEC. Says. “All South Carolina residents have the opportunity to be vaccinated, but it is important to understand that, like all states, South Carolina has limited vaccination availability. All South Carolina residents. For maximum safety and health protection, people at highest risk of serious illness and death should be vaccinated first. “
- Beginning Monday, February 8, South Carolina residents over the age of 65 can plan to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
- The risk of serious illness due to COVID-19 increases with age, with older people at greatest risk.
- Residents will be required to provide a driver’s license or other form of ID at the time of booking. This confirms your age and therefore your eligibility to get the vaccine.
- South Carolina residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine can schedule their appointments wherever they accept the COVID-19 vaccine appointment.The· scdhec.gov/vaxlocator You can use it to search for these locations and get contact information for scheduling appointments at those locations.People can also call DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line For help in finding vaccine providers and their contact information and scheduling appointments, call 1-866-365-8110.
- COVID-19 is still at a high level in South Carolina. Wear a face mask, stay 6 feet away from others, avoid crowds, and take frequent tests.
