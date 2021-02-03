Health
Student gatherings led to 61 Covid cases and further infections at weddings
The Public Health Service has expressed concern about the rise in coronavirus infections in the Midwest in connection with student attendance.
Public Health Mid-West has called on people to follow the Covid-19 guidelines during what is known as the “crisis period” of the pandemic.
The agency said it has identified “the number of social gatherings that have led to new infections and outbreaks has increased in recent weeks.” This includes non-essential home visits and large social gatherings.
It highlighted two such outbreaks that led to a significant number of cases and further clusters in different settings before the third wave.
One community outbreak of 38 cases “occurred as a result of infection between student populations through various social contact settings”.
“One of the cases occurred in a cafe / restaurant where two colleagues were infected, causing an outbreak at work. These two colleagues spread the virus to family members within the family. It was. “
The second, “61 community outbreaks, were caused by infections at social gatherings and home visits of student groups.”
“One of these cases worked at a hotel during the wedding and an infection occurred between 16 wedding guests and colleagues.”
“Two cases of this further outbreak spread the virus in their homes. There was a transmission from one home to their extended family. One student in the first outbreak was a family member of their family. Continued to be infected. “
Dr. Mai Mannix, director of Public Health Mid-West, said the ministry emphasized that the two outbreaks were “only two of the many incidents in which social events resulted in highly complex outbreaks in the region.” Stated.
“There were quite a few social gatherings of all ages in December, and this month brought about a level of illness and death of concern. We still manage and investigate outbreaks among the most vulnerable people. I don’t want to repeat that because I’m doing it, “Dr. Manix said.
When close contact testing resumes, the department’s priority is to “minimize the number of infections in the community and effectively address those in need.”
On January 19, 198 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the Midwest, down to 60 on February 1.
Ireland
HSE has purchased 500,000 quick test kits-Stephe …
Despite the declining daily number of cases, Dr. Mannix said, “The majority of efforts need to be canceled with very few incidents, and it is important not to cancel previous efforts.” Said.
Dr. Marie Casey, a public health medical expert who works directly with third-level institutions in the region, said there was first evidence that the student cluster had resurfaced. She encouraged all students to act responsibly by adhering to public health guidelines.
“We know it’s a very difficult time for students to whom the current restrictions apply. We admit that we’ve made a lot of sacrifices in the last 11 months and have friends and classes in the current situation. I understand the urge to visit my mate. There should be no home visits or meetings at this point, whether you are a student or not, “Dr. Casey said.
“I’ve seen many times how innocent social visits to homes have led to serious outbreaks. With the current high levels of community infections, this could happen again if not vigilant. there is.”
