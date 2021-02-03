Post-COVID-19 patients are likely to be protected for 6 months





February 3, 2021-People who have recovered from COVID-19 are likely to have high levels of antibodies for more than 6 months and need to be protected from reinfection. New research From a researcher at UK Biobank. This study provides some reassurance that reinfection immediately after recovery should be rare. To reuters.. “I’m not sure how this is related, ImmunityThe results suggest that people may be protected from subsequent infections for at least six months after spontaneous infection, “said Naomi Allen, one of UK Biobank’s researchers and lead scientist. He said at a press conference on Tuesday. The research team measured previous levels of COVID-19 infection and antibody duration in several populations throughout the United Kingdom. Of the 1,700 people who were previously positive for COVID-19 infection, 99% had antibodies for 3 months. After 6 months, 88% still had antibodies. Based on a blood sample of 20,200 people, the proportion of the UK population with COVID-19 antibody increased from 6.6% in May to 8.8% by December. The percentage was highest in London at 12.4% and lowest in Scotland at 5.5%. According to the antibody, it was found in a higher proportion of young people To CNN.. About 13.5% of people under the age of 30 had detectable antibodies, compared to 6.7% of those over the age of 70. In addition, 16.3% of black study participants had antibodies, compared with 8.5% of white participants and 7.5% of Chinese participants. The findings are similar to other studies in the UK and Iceland in recent months, Reuters reported. Coronavirus Antibodies tend to last months after people recover. Studies have shown that antibodies can last at least 5-8 months, depending on the severity of COVID-19 infection. Allen told reporters that scientists would follow up further to determine the duration of the antibody. Still, Allen and colleagues advised people who had previously been infected to wear masks and follow them. Avoid crowds The guideline is that the virus can infect others. In addition, the researchers were unable to find out if antibodies from previous COVID-19 infections could protect against new coronavirus variants found in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil. “I think it’s too early to talk about the level of protection,” Allen said.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos