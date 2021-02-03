An additional 10 Mainers died and 273 cases of coronavirus were reported across the state.

This story will be updated.

Ten more Mainers died as health officials reported another 273 cases of coronavirus across the state on Wednesday.

The number of cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days across the state is 5,270. This is an estimate of the number of currently active cases in the state. Because the main CDC no longer tracks recovery in all patients.. It has increased from 5,698 on Tuesday.

From Tuesday, when 417 new cases were reported, it showed a sharp recovery. This is because Maine appears to be emerging from the dizzying heights reached during the holiday-related outbreak of viral infections.

However, Wednesday’s report, the latest suggesting that viral infections have been declining gradually in recent weeks, cases have far exceeded the levels seen last fall, and of the emerging viruses. More infectious variants are emerging As close as Massachusetts Prompted the main CDC director, Niraveshire, to: Warning on Tuesday It is possible to revive the transmission.

Cumberland County, Franklin County, Hancock County, Kennebec County, Penobscot County, and York County have succumbed to the virus, killing 627 people across the state. did.

Eight of these deaths were confirmed after reviewing important records, according to Robert Long, a spokesman for the CDC in Maine, but the previously reported deaths in Androscoggin County were found in him. It was judged that it had nothing to do with the virus because it recovered.

According to the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine is 40,233, according to a report Wednesday.It is from Tuesday 39,960..

Of these, 32,315 were confirmed to be positive and 7,918 were classified as “potential cases,” the Main CDC reported.

The new state-wide case rate on Wednesday was 2.04 cases per 10,000 residents, with a total state-wide case rate of 300.60.

The 7-day average of new coronavirus cases in Maine was 296.9, down from 323.1 a day ago, down from 458.1 a week ago, and down from 529.7 a month ago. That rate has been steadily declining since January 14, when it peaked at 625.6.

Most cases have been detected in mainners in their twenties, but mainners over the age of 80 account for the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than in men. Use the interactive graphics below for a complete breakdown of age and gender demographics of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

To date, 1,410 mainners have been hospitalized with COVID-19. New coronavirus.. Of these, 158 mainners are currently hospitalized, 49 are on critical care and 23 are on ventilator. Of the 395 critical care beds, 74 are currently available. Meanwhile, 211 of the 321 ventilators are available. Currently, 443 alternative ventilators are available.

The total state-wide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 10.53 patients per 10,000 residents.

Androscoggin (4,391), Aroostook (1,165), Cumberland (11,427), Franklin (793), Hancock (801), Kennebec (3,231), Knox (583), Lincoln (496), Oxford (1,956), Penobscot (3,490), Piscataquis (212), Sagadahoc (812), Somerset (1,110), Waldo (524), Washington (651), York (8,584) counties. Information on where the additional 7 cases were reported was not immediately available.

Use the interactive graphic below for a complete breakdown of counties by county data.

In the past day, an additional 2,414 mainners have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. As of Wednesday, 120,027 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus and 41,628 have been vaccinated twice.

New Hampshire reported 326 new cases and 7 deaths on Wednesday. Vermont reported 113 new cases and 1 death, and Massachusetts reported 2,239 new cases and 45 deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus affected 26,446,439 people and killed 447,737 in all 50 states of the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands, according to Johns Hopkins University. medicine.