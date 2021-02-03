Health
NB COVID-19 Summary: 14 new cases, Russell is unaware of the need for a special EMO center
In New Brunswick, there are 14 new cases of COVID-19, most of which are in the Edmundston area, public health reported Wednesday.
The department did not hold a livestreaming update on the coronavirus, but said in a news release that cases of COVID-19 were categorized as follows:
Moncton Region, Zone 1, 4 Cases:
- Individuals under the age of 19
- Individual 20-29
- Individual 40-49
- Individual 60-69
Fredericton Region, Zone 3, 1 Case:
Edmundston Region, Zones 4, 9 Cases:
- Individual 30-39
- Individual 40-49
- 3 people 50-59
- Two people 60-69
- Two people 70-79
Currently, there are 264 active cases in the state. The number of cases confirmed so far in the pandemic is 1,302. Since Tuesday, 17 people have recovered, for a total of 1,019 recovery.
Eighteen people have died, five are currently hospitalized, and three are in the intensive care unit.
Since the report on Tuesday, a total of 204,795 tests have been conducted, including 1,505.
Edmundston doesn’t need an emergency response center, Russell says
The New Brunswick Health Director said the coordinated emergency response center proposed by the Liberal opposition would not serve the Edmundston area because government officials were already involved.
“I don’t think it’s new to involve these staff, they’re already part of our response,” Dr. Jennifer Russell said in an interview Wednesday. Information morning Fredericton.
Liberal opposition has called on the state government to establish a coordinated emergency response center in the Edmundston region, which is overwhelmed by cases of COVID-19.
There are 173 active cases in the area, also known as Zone 4, and two long-term care facilities have been hit particularly hard. The area has been closed for almost two weeks due to an ever-increasing number of incidents.
“Per capita, it’s as serious as what we see around the largest cities in the country,” said deputy liberal leader Roger Melanson.
Melanson hopes that a New Brunswick emergency response organization will participate to assess the status of local nursing homes experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks such as Manoir Belle Vue and Villades Jardins.
He said this would help the Department of Public Health, Public Security, Social Development and the Vitalité Health Network better adjust and fill the “potential gaps” in response to the crisis.
“My point is to ensure a complete and collaborative effort in that zone.”
But Russell said public health is already working with two health authorities: Social Development, Education, Public Safety, and the state.
“We have a very strong conversation with all the players.”
Some observers also demanded that Canadian troops be deployed in the Edmundston region.
Melanson couldn’t say if an army was needed, but EMO suggested first assessing the situation 24 hours a day. “They can see, hear, and breathe the situation there.”
At a COVID-19 press conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Brain Higgs said it was not a time of political opportunism, but Melancon said his ideas were not intended to criticize the government or public health. It was.
“It’s constructive …. Official opposition can make suggestions to improve the situation in some cases.”
Mr Melancon said he would work on his proposal at the COVID-19 Cabinet Committee on Wednesday night.
“You can’t be confused by providing suggestions to improve the situation.”
Three confirmed cases of COVID-19 variant
A fast-moving mutant of COVID-19 could become dominant in the state within three months, said New Brunswick’s director of health.
On Tuesday, Dr. Jennifer Russell published cases of two confirmed variants in Zone 2 of the St. John region and one case in Zone 7 of the Miramichi region.
Two cases are related to traveling abroad and one is related to traveling in Canada. The individual is self-quarantined.
“It’s like dealing with a whole new pandemic,” she said.
When a new variant enters the jurisdiction, Russell said it will replace the current variant. This predicts that larger outbreaks will progress faster. And age is the greatest risk factor.
“Occurrence will be faster. They will be bigger and this is more dangerous,” she said.
She said the best way to contain the variant was to quarantine it at the hotel by people coming to the state. And there should be some kind of support for essential travelers.
“Obviously, some people can’t afford it.”
Public notice
Public health has identified potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations in Zone 4.
- Martin Mazda,11 Pérusse St. , Edmanston, January 25, 26, 27, 28, 8 am-3pm
How to change the test schedule
If you miss the scheduled COVID-19 test due to most of the bad weather in New Brunswick on Tuesday, you will need to rebook, according to the Horizon Health Network.
“If you can’t attend the # COVID19 test today due to the weather, please visit gnb.ca / coronavirus or call Tele-Care 811 and resend your request,” Horizon said on Tuesday. It is stated in a tweet posted with the hashtag #NBStorm.
“Resubmit will notify you of the new booking date and time.”
What if you have sSymptoms
People who are worried that they may have symptoms of COVID-19 Take a self-assessment test online..
Public health says it contains symptoms exhibited by people with COVID-19:
Fever of 38 ° C or higher.
A new or worsening chronic cough.
sore throat.
I have a runny nose.
headache.
A new onset of malaise, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.
Dyspnea.
Children’s symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with any of these symptoms should do the following:
