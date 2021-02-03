Health
An additional 94 deaths and 1,013 cases were recorded.
The Ministry of Health has been notified of 1,013 newly identified cases of Covid-19, with an additional 94 deaths recorded.
Forty-seven of these deaths occurred this month, with 44 in January, two in December, and one in November.
The median age of those who died was 82 years, but the overall age range is 36 to 100 years.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there are currently 3,512 Covid-19 deaths, with a cumulative total of 199,430 deaths.
Of today’s cases, 56% are under 45 and have a median age of 41.
Geographically, 337 are Dublin, 96 are Galway, 65 are Cork, 60 are Kildea, 48 are Raus, and the remaining 407 are spread across all other counties.
Currently, there are 1,334 virus patients in the hospital, of which 203 are in the ICU. There have been 66 additional hospitalizations in the past day.
The 14-day incidence is 424.1.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, urged people to keep themselves safe so they could get more vaccines against the disease.
“More than ever, the tragic consequences of the recent surge in Covid-19 infections continue to be seen in the form of mortality, hospitalization and ICU admission, so the public health that has guided us so far. You need to remember his advice. It was pandemic and helped to successfully suppress Covid-19 together in the past. “
“Following these public health measures is a joint effort and continued sacrifice of people across Ireland, and we hope to increase the future deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine and make us all safe at this time. Will keep.
“Keep it up and encourage others to do the same. In short, it’s time to protect yourself and keep yourself safe for your vaccine in the future.”

The story of the latest coronavirus
The numbers come because the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Center shows that the total number of virus outbreaks decreased last week.
196 outbreaks were reported, compared to 265 last week.
The largest decrease was seen in private homes, down more than half to 36.
However, the outbreak of extended families increased from 13 last week to 21 last week.
Outbreaks at retail stores increased to just four compared to two last week.
Occurrences at work decreased from 36 in the previous week to 29.
The data is for the week until Saturday, January 30, during which time HSE resumed contact tracking for close contacts.
in the meantime, The HSE advises that people over the age of 70 should be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines instead of the AstraZeneca vaccine...
The first dose of 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, scheduled within the next few weeks, will be used by the GP to begin vaccination of seniors starting with the elderly aged 85 and over in mid-February. It was expected.
It is easy to handle because it does not need to be kept very cold.
The AstraZeneca vaccine is currently reserved for young people.
Today, HSE CEO Paul Reid said that while the number of hospitalized patients has declined, “we are still at high risk.”
In a tweet, he said medical staff are paying attention to the fact that patients with the virus spend more time in the ICU.
Elsewhere, Covid-19 killed another 11 people in Northern Ireland.
Another 504 positive cases of the virus were also notified by the Ministry of Health.
The hospital has 701 Covid-positive inpatients, 65 of whom are in the intensive care unit.
