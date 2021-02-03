Vaccines: Local Efforts Continue, State Warns About Fraud | Savage News

Scott County’s mass vaccination effort continued this week with a second vaccination of the first local responder as health officials were awaiting an increase in federal quotas.
At a meeting on February 2, Scott County Public Health Director Lisa Brodski provided county commissioners with the latest information on the deployment of vaccines in the region.
As of January 29, the Scott County Public Health Service had received 3,600 Moderna doses, and the county complies with state guidelines for the speed of dosing on arrival.
But the current timeline is difficult, Brodsky said.
The county health department is informed of the number of vaccines to receive the following Friday afternoon, and shipments usually arrive on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Brodsky said he was hesitant to schedule a clinic before getting the vaccine, so he needed to act promptly when he received the dose.
Last Friday, they opened a clinic for 600 residents over the age of 65. The appointment was filled within two hours and the waiting list was tripled.
State health officials said this week that it could take months for all eligible seniors to get vaccinated, in addition to the recently announced 16% increase. State quotas will increase by 5%.
According to Brodsky, last week’s local allocation was 1,100, and this week 900 were available.
In addition to vaccines, shipments to the local health department include consumables such as alcohol pads, cotton balls and needles.
Brodsky said these items are especially important as the county faces a shortage of important supplies such as syringes.
According to Brodsky, the Shakopee and New Prague mass vaccination clinic sites can administer approximately 600-800 doses to reservation holders during a 4-hour window.
Existing sites have the ability to more than triple their operations as quotas increase.
To date, the county health department reports that it has vaccinated more than 1,000 healthcare workers, 368 group homes, and 238 emergency care service providers in about 70 different locations.
This week’s vaccination clinic includes a secondary vaccination of local first responders and plans to begin vaccination of education and childcare workers.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, as of the data collected by February 1, 9,780 Scott County residents had started or completed the vaccine series.
Throughout the state, at least one vaccination has been given to approximately 459,000 people in Minnesota.
It is unclear at this time how the expected deployment of Johnson & Johnson-produced vaccines will affect the regional vaccine business. The use of the vaccine has not yet been approved.
According to Brodsky, the county will currently only offer Moderna shots and will not have the capacity to refrigerate to process the Pfizer vaccine.
As of February 3, 103 Scott County residents had died of COVID-19, according to MDH. The death toll is 39 in Carver County and 367 in Dakota County.
Over 6,230 COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded throughout the state.
State warns about fraud
Scammers may be trying to take advantage of the vaccine shortage, state health officials warned on Monday.
Chris Elesmann, director of the state’s Department of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, said fraudsters are the callers seeking credit cards, bank accounts, or social security information regarding the vaccine process.
“Vaccines are free for everyone through a suitable vaccination clinic,” Ehresmann said, warning that there is no way to pay to join the waiting list to accelerate your eligibility.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit