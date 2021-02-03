Kendall County receives 4,000 COVID-19 vaccines





Kendall County, Illinois — Kendall County has been vaccinated with 4,000 COVID-19 vaccines in preparation for this weekend’s mass vaccination event, said Rae Ann Van Gundy, Secretary-General of the County Health Department, at a county committee meeting on Tuesday. Told to.

Van Gundy told Patch they started Vaccine administration in Phase 1B, Along with Phase 1A, two weeks ago. According to Governor JB Pritzker, about 3.2 million people, including Illinois residents aged 65 and over and front-line essential workers, will be vaccinated against coronavirus in Phase 1B, as outlined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department. Eligible to inoculate public health. The department will administer these vaccines evenly to residents aged 65 and over on Saturday and to Yorkville High School educators on Sunday. Registration for residents aged 65 and over began on Tuesday, and Van Gundy said the health department is working to register seniors over the phone.

“We are very excited about all the growth,” Van Gundy told county officials. “We are getting better every day. We are getting better thanks to community support, municipalities, counties, local law enforcement agencies, and support from sheriff offices.” She said the department is aware of the phone backlog and people are “currently very dissatisfied with our phone system.”

“We are trying,” she said. “We’re flooded with phones, but those people will go through, and we’ll write down their names to help them register.” VanGundy said that as the county receives more vaccines, the community will have access to more mass vaccination events until late May.

As of Wednesday, 1.83 percent of the county’s population was fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.

County Commission President Scott Glider said the county aims to be better than the state in terms of immunization programs.

"We said we'll be an example. There's a lot to wait with the state," he said. "Our hope is that we have this plan to show that there is this wonderful plan here in Kendall County. We promise to vaccinate the inhabitants, so we will return to our lives. You can. It's just back to normal."

