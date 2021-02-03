5 hacks to better protect your face mask

It’s time to upload your mask game.

Some public health professionals wore it during a pandemic, as new, more contagious strains of coronavirus are widespread in the United States and infection levels are still very high in many places. We recommend upgrading from a basic cloth mask to an American.

“Cloth masks may be 50% effective in blocking viruses and aerosols,” he says. Lindsayer, Virginia Tech researcher, studying aerial virus infections. “We are now at the stage where we need more than 50%.”

Cloth masks are fine even when you’re outdoors where fresh air can quickly disperse virus droplets and small particles, Ma says. However, infectious particles can accumulate indoors, which is when you need a better mask. “I’m wearing the best masks in the grocery store now. I didn’t have it before,” says Ma.

Ideally, we should all be wearing medical grade N95 respirators. This is because it blocks at least 95% of the particles when worn properly. But even now N95 is still missing, And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that it should still be booked for healthcare professionals.

Fortunately, there are other ways to seriously enhance the protection provided by face masks. Method is as follows.

1. Wear two masks

The concept of double masking has received a lot of attention lately, especially after Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top American infectious disease expert. Promoted it at today’s show..

According to Ma, start with the surgical mask closest to your face and add the cloth on top of it. You need a surgical mask made of a non-woven material called polypropylene. The material retains an electrostatic charge, which allows it to trap particles. (Some surgical masks are made of paper.)

The disadvantage of surgical masks is that many of them fit loosely. Also, the ability of the mask to filter particles depends in part on its adhesion to the face. By layering a cloth mask on top, you can add a layer of filtration while achieving a tighter fit, says Ma. Co-authored a recent commentary Double masking is recommended.

But don’t keep the masks on, Mar warns. Only one additional mask is sufficient. If the mask becomes difficult to breathe, air will come in and out from the sides instead. “Then it’s like having a hole in the mask,” she says.

Even if you start with two masks, each about 50% effective at blocking particles, stacking one on top of the other can result in a combination that is 75% or more effective, Ma said. say.

Here’s how Mar explains the math: “If there are 100 viruses flying towards the mask and they are 50% effective, 50 of them will be excluded and 50 will pass. When those 50 reach the second mask, 25 Is filtered out and 25 passes, so the overall efficiency is 75%. “

Dr. Monica GandhiInfectious disease doctors at the University of California, San Francisco say double masking is especially important for people in certain situations, such as adults working in crowded indoor environments or medically vulnerable people entering indoor spaces in high-infection areas. It states that there is.

2. Add a filter

If doubling isn’t enough, wearing a two-layer mask with filter pockets can improve filtration efficiency as well, Gandhi said. The outer layer should be made of a tightly woven fabric.

Mar suggests using a surgical mask for the filter pocket. (If desired, you can cut the surgical mask to fit your pocket.) She says that HEPA filters cut out from the filters used in portable air purifiers work very well (“Here is her how-to video); PM2.5 carbon filters should work as long as they are flexible.

Another filter option: A material available at a fabric store called Spunbond, also sold under the brand name Oly-Fun. Made of polypropylene, it traps particles with the force of static electricity.

Adding a filter made of two layers of polypropylene could improve the filtration efficiency of cotton masks by as much as 35%, says Stanford University researcher Yi Cui. Told NPR last year.

And for homemade options: Choi’s study We have also found that two tissue papers that fold to form a four-layer filter can also do the right job of enhancing the protection of the mask. However, do not reach for the coffee filter. Both Ma and Zanmeister are difficult to breathe through these filters, so they will breathe around the filter rather than through it.

3. Choose a better cloth mask

If you are still using single masking, make sure that what you wear is as protected as possible.Recently as Gandhi Written on twitter, “The basic mask still has a role.”

For cloth masks, look for tightly woven fabrics. Studies have shown that 100% cotton is a good bet (think dress shirt cotton or quilter cotton instead of T-shirts).

So Christopher Zanmeister, Researcher at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, Explain to NPR Last year, natural cotton fibers tended to have a more three-dimensional structure than smoother synthetic fibers. And its 3D structure can create more obstacles that can stop incoming particles. That said, filtration tests show that there are some masks made of other cloths. Like an engineered knit It’s very effective.

Also, look for 3 layers in the mask. Studies have shown that a three-layer mask made of a tightly woven cloth works well.

For more advice on choosing a cloth mask, see NPR A guide for choosing a more protective cloth mask..

4. Make the mask fit tightly

To maximize the effectiveness of the mask, make sure the mask fits snugly into the mouth, nostrils and nostrils and there are no gaps. And please, don’t let your nose hang on your mask – it defeats the purpose!

The filtration efficiency of the mask depends on how well the mask fits the face. Recent research To JAMA Internal Medicine Shows. Researchers have found that the surgical masks they tested block on average only 38.5% of small particles when worn normally. However, after trying various hacks to improve the mask seal, the filtration efficiency soared.

One trick they tested: tie the ear loops to a knot as close to the edge of the mask as possible, then push in the side pleats to minimize the gaps that appear along the edges, as shown in the photo on the left below. I will. As a result, the filtration efficiency of the surgical mask has been improved to 60%.

Another easy hack is to use a hairclip as shown in the picture above to secure the ear loops to the back of your head. As a result, the filtration efficiency of the mask has increased to nearly 65%.

And the last, most effective hack? It contains a pair of pantyhose. When researchers covered the surgical mask with a 10-inch section of nylon socks, the filtration efficiency soared to an impressive 80%.

It may look ridiculous, but it’s effective and quite comfortable. If you want to try this trick, cut a ring of material from the thighs of the pantyhose — about 8-10 inches long, top to bottom. (Advanced tip: use queen size socks for a more comfortable fit.)

Then pull the ring over your head and over the mask to fit it snugly on your face.Says tights should work too Loretta Fernandez, Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Northeastern University, preliminary survey With the power of pantyhose.

5. Consider KN95 and KF94

N95 is still in short supply, but the KN95 respiratory system is very easy to score these days. The KN95 is regulated by the Chinese government, and like the N95, test standards vary from country to country, but are to remove at least 95% of the small particles in the air.

WARNING: The market is flooded with fake KN95, and testing has revealed that some of these counterfeit products are of little use.If you want to buy, the Food and Drug Administration List of certified modelsAnd vendors. (You need to scroll down to Appendix A).

NIOSH also conducted a limited assessment to measure the filtration efficiency of foreign-made respiratory organs.Check this out Link to results, It will be updated regularly.

Recently, another foreign-made ventilator, the KF94, has also attracted a lot of attention. KF stands for “Korean filter” and the mask is made in Korea. 94 means that it is designed to block at least 94% of small particles. It looks like an N95, but with side flaps that are shaped to the contours of the face and an adjustable band around the bridge of the nose.

So Stephen Morse, Professor of Epidemiology, Columbia University, Recently told NPR, In South Korea, KF94 is intended for public use. But again, beware of counterfeit products.

When choosing one of these respiratory organs, make sure they also fit tightly on the face. And keep in mind that no matter what you choose, the best mask will ultimately be what you wear consistently.

Copyright 2021 NPR. For more information, please visit https://www.npr.org.