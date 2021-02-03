Single Pfizer Shot 90% Effective after 21 Days: Study

3D printing of peaplomers of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19-before 3D printing of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles. Peplomers (foreground) allow viruses to invade and infect human cells. In the virus model, the surface of the virus (blue) is covered with a spike protein (red), which allows the virus to invade and infect human cells. Credit: NIH



A single dose of Pfizer vaccine provides “very high” protection from COVID-19 after 21 days, according to a new study from the University of East Anglia. There are no “replenishment” doses within the recommended time frame.

Researchers examined data from Israel. vaccine It was deployed.

They found that the Pfizer vaccine was 90% effective after 21 days. This confirms the UK’s plan to delay the timing of the second injection.

However, they warn that in the first eight days after vaccination, people’s risk of infection doubles. Probably because people are less alert.

This study has not yet been peer reviewed due to its rapid response nature.

Professor Paul Hunter, a senior researcher at UEA’s Norwich Medical College and an expert on COVID-19, said: “The second dose of Pfizer vaccine is usually given at least 21 days after the first dose, and the effect of the first dose is longer.

“But here in the UK, it has been decided to postpone the timing of the second injection until 12 weeks after the first injection.

“The logic behind this is to protect more people faster and reduce the total number of severe infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.

“But this decision has sparked criticism from some quarters, partly due to the belief that a single injection may not provide sufficient immunity.

“A recent unpeer-reviewed preprint paper based on Israeli experience examined data from 500,000 people who received the Pfizer vaccine, reporting that a single dose may not provide adequate protection. It has been.

“However, after day 18, there were many flaws in the way the data were viewed, including the fact that we did not attempt to estimate the effectiveness of the vaccine, which more accurately demonstrates the effectiveness of a single dose. It could have happened. Vaccines can occur if the second dose is delayed by up to 12 weeks. “

The research team set out to estimate the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine after a single dose by reanalyzing the actual results from Israel.

They used the data to see how the Israeli vaccination program affected the number of cases and estimated the effectiveness of the vaccine over time.

They found that the number of cases increased by 8 days after the first vaccination and then decreased to low levels by the 21st day.

Professor Hunter said: “Surprisingly, the daily incidence after vaccination increased significantly by about 8 days after vaccination and almost doubled. Why was this initial risk of infection soaring? I don’t know, but as soon as they inoculate, they take protective action.

“Until about 14 days after people were vaccinated, the effectiveness of the vaccine was found to be almost zero, but after day 14, immunity gradually increased day by day, day 21. It was about 90% and did not improve any further. The observed improvement was before the second injection.

“This shows that a single dose of the vaccine is very defensive, but this can take up to 21 days.

“And it supports the UK’s policy of widening the gap between doses by showing that a single dose can provide a high level of protection.

“I don’t know how long this immunity will last beyond 21 days without a second boost, but it’s unlikely that we’ll see a big drop in the next nine weeks,” he added.

Professor Hunter and Dr. Brenard are working with the University of East Anglia in collaboration with the British Public Health Services (PHE) to prepare for and respond to emergencies at King's College London, National Institutes of Health Health Protection Research Unit (NIHR HPRU).

