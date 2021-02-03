2,552 active COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota, one new death in Union County





(KTIV)-South Dakota health authorities have reported 209 COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, bringing the state to a total of 108,431 cases. According to Wednesday’s report, 141 new cases have been identified, with 68 possible cases. According to state data, an additional 253 inhabitants have recovered from the virus, bringing the state’s total recovery rate to 104,305. According to state health officials, there are 2,552 active cases in the state, down 48 from yesterday. The state health department has reported three more virus-related deaths, with 1,782 deaths in the state. Currently, 133 residents of the state are hospitalized for the virus, up from 131 reported on Tuesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,321 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota. According to data from the Ministry of Health, 49,057 Pfizer vaccines and 55,547 Modana vaccines are given throughout the state. A total of 31,051 people have completed the vaccine series. Bon Homme County Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,500 COVID-19-positive cases in Bon Homme County. Of these cases, 1,471 have recovered. No more virus-related deaths have been reported in Bon Homme County, with only 25 deaths. The latest data from the State Department of Health show that 968 vaccines were given in Bon Homme County. A total of 296 people have completed the vaccine series. Clay county Clay County reported one new case, for a total of 1,757. State health officials say 1,719 of these cases have recovered. There were no additional virus-related deaths in Clay County, with only 16 deaths in the county. To date, Clay County has administered 1,736 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 474 people have completed the vaccine series. Lincoln County The total number of positive cases in Lincoln County increased from 7,466 to 7486. According to authorities, 7,234 of these cases have recovered. No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Lincoln County, with only 74 deaths from COVID-19. According to the State Department of Health, Lincoln County has received 10,334 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.A total of 3,699 people have completed the vaccine series Union County Seven new cases have occurred in Union County, bringing the county to a total of 1,879, according to state health officials. So far, 1,765 people who tested positive have recovered. One more virus-related death has been reported in Union County, with 39 deaths. To date, 613 vaccines have been administered in Union County.A total of 146 people have completed the vaccine series Yankton County Yankton County reported one new case, for a total of 2,748. Authorities say that 2,669 of these cases have recovered. Yankton County has not reported any additional deaths associated with COVID-19. To date, there are 28 virus-related deaths in the county. To date, 3,634 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County. A total of 1,152 people have completed the vaccine series.

