Massachusetts coronavirus cases increased by 2,186 and hospitalization data show “very significant progress”





Massachusetts health officials reported 53 new coronavirus deaths and 2,186 new cases on Wednesday. The number of 2,186 cases on Wednesday follows 1,963 on Tuesday, 2,270 on Monday, and 2,546 on Sunday. The 7-day average of confirmed cases has decreased from 3 weeks ago. Currently, the average for the first week of January is 6,237, compared to 1,945. The potential deaths from 53 new viruses and 3 new viruses bring the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the state to 14,708. The average daily deaths for 7 days is now 49, compared to the daily deaths of 74 people 3 weeks ago. The average death toll peaked in late April with 175 deaths daily. Hospitalization has been on the decline since early January. Hospitalization on Wednesday was reduced by 5 patients, bringing the total to 1,635 patients. The ICU has 335 patients and 203 patients have been intubated. “This represents a very significant advancement since the beginning of the new year,” Baker said at a press conference Wednesday. The 7-day average for those admitted with COVID-19 decreased from 2,347 patients three weeks ago to an average of 1,745 patients today. The highest hospitalization for coronavirus in Massachusetts was on April 21, at 3,965. Of the total of 531,117 recorded cases in Massachusetts, at least 389,717 have recovered. The estimated number of active cases in Bay is currently 64,431, a significant decrease from nearly 100,000 active cases in early January. The seven-day weighted average of state positive test rates (the abolition of higher education) has also declined in recent weeks. It peaked at 9.4% in early January and is now 5.1%. Of the 14,708 viral deaths in Massachusetts, 8,126 are associated with long-term care facilities. In the United States, more than 449,000 viral deaths and 26.5 million cases have been reported. The death toll and total number of cases are the highest in the world.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos