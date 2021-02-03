A county working on the rapid distribution of vaccines.

Calhoun County Health Department and its regional partners continue to deploy the COVID-19 vaccine.

Additional vaccine allocations from the state last week allowed the county to schedule another clinic on Wednesday at Battle Creek YMCA for approximately 600 elderly people in Calhoun County.

As of January 31, the Department of Health has given 4,528 first vaccinations.

Eric Pessel, public health officer at Calhoun County Public Health Service, said the county is expected to receive about 975 doses over the next three weeks. Pfizer vaccine And 600 doses of modelna vaccine.

“Put it in and take it out as soon as possible,” Pessel said.

So far, the county did not have to dispose of the vaccine, according to Pessel, as the vaccine was not available.

According to Pessel, the two vaccines need to be stored and prepared separately, which makes it difficult to organize clinics, but the county wants to get as many vaccines as possible.

According to Pessel, the county is ready to increase the number of clinics it owns, and there is nothing close to capacity. Currently, the department is limited by the number of vaccines available.

Currently, there are about 6,500 names on the county’s vaccine waiting list. Most people make reservations within two weeks of being added to the waiting list.

Pessel asked members of the community to continue patiently. “Anyone in Calhoun County who wants a vaccine will get it. It will take some time,” he said.

The county works with Oak Lawn Hospital, Carewell Services, Grace Health, YMCA, and other regional partners to schedule and host vaccine clinics.

“We all understand that it will rob us all,” Pessel said of community collaboration.

Currently, the department has completed vaccination of health care workers and first responders and is starting a vaccination clinic for school workers. Vaccinations for the elderly aged 65 and over are also underway.

If you are 65 years of age or older and wish to receive the vaccine, please call (269) 441-0912 and leave your name and contact information. After a few days, you can expect to receive a recorded message confirming that you have been added to the waiting list.

According to Pessel, vaccine clinics are running well, with most people just waiting a few minutes before getting an injection...

Jill Hind, CEO of Battle Creek YMCA, is helping to provide space and volunteers to health department clinics.

600 to 900 people are vaccinated at each YMCA clinic.

“We need a team to make an event of this size successful,” she said. “People are very excited to take shots legally … everyone is happy. It’s a very bright atmosphere.”

Albion’s William Walsh, 85, was vaccinated at YMCA on Wednesday. He said he was impressed with how smoothly the clinic was running.

“It was a very efficient operation and I was surprised. That is, you will see something on TV, and they are there for 6 hours in some places,” he said.

Walsh said it took about two weeks to make an appointment for vaccination. He was looking forward to it.

“In retrospect, smallpox, polio, measles … the vaccine has cured many illnesses,” he said.

After receiving the first dose of the vaccine, people are scheduled to take a second dose a few weeks later, depending on the type of vaccine I received. The health department provides people with a date for the second vaccination, and people must arrive at the same place and in the same time frame for booking.

The health department continues to monitor new coronavirus cases in the community. According to state data, local positive rates were fairly consistent last week, at 6.7% as of January 30.

Calhoun County confirmed 199 new positive cases of coronavirus last week, bringing the cumulative local total of infected people to 7,887.

Of these, 206 died and five newly died last week.

Health officials continue to emphasize the importance of restricting meetings and washing hands to reduce the spread of the virus, following social distance guidelines. According to Pessel, even after vaccination, it takes 14 days for the vaccine to be fully protected.

Calhoun County continues to provide daily updates to COVID-19 data website.. The health department also provides regular updates on vaccine deployment at cahouncountymi.gov / covidvaccine.

Michigan provides access to COVID-19 resources such as test sites and information about vaccines. Michigan.gov / coronavirus.

Please contact the reporter Elena Durnbaugh ((269) 243-5938 or [email protected]). Follow her on Twitter @ElenaDurnbaugh.