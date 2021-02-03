In budget planning, Boston school leaders begin planning recovery





Brenda Caserius, superintendent of Boston public schools, announced on Wednesday plans to spend $ 1.3 billion on municipal schools next year. That’s $ 36 million more than this year. Spending per student will rise from $ 22,000 to $ 23,500. Almost half of the additional funding will be paid to about 175 new social workers and family liaisons to work at school. And over $ 18 million will go to maintaining school staff and programming who have lost a large number of students. And with them, you’ll need state and federal funding. The school district wants to prepare for more students to re-register after more complete face-to-face instruction has resumed. Also, school leaders do not want existing students to encounter a loss of services, including classes in arts, music, physical education, etc.

“We wanted to plan for stability this year because our students experienced enough instability,” Nathan Couder, chief financial officer of Boston Public School, said in a meeting with reporters. “Looking at what happens in the fall of registration, we can have another discussion. [cutting capacity].. “ Boston is trying to balance the impact of the pandemic on the district’s net income as it seeks to contain the impact of the pandemic and months of distance learning. Over 2,300 students have left the school district this year. This is the largest reduction in enrollment in 15 years. At the same time, many students are expected to return to face-to-face classes with months of delay in learning over the next few weeks. And for the time being, most schools need to meet the needs of both home and classroom-based learners. School officials say that much of the decline in enrollment is due to the decline in new students moving to the district. However, the family also transferred students to parochial and private schools in search of face-to-face classes. Some families with children under the age of 6 have to legally attend school and have opted to keep their children at home or send them to private day care. “The district is in a difficult position,” said a non-profit organization that raises funds to add student seats to high-demand Boston public, charter, and private schools and helps families evaluate their schools. Will Austin, Chief Executive Officer of the Boston School Fund, said. He said maintaining a position and program in a school that has lost enrollment is the right thing to do this year. But that is not without trade-offs. “We have less money to invest in other areas,” he said. One of the areas Boston needs to invest in is support for most students to help them recover from an online school exclusively for more than a year. One quote According to McKinsey & Company, black and Latin students are expected to finish their school year 6-12 months later (compared to 4-8 months for their white classmates).Researchers estimate it will cost somewhere from $ 1,600 $ 2,500 per student for 5 years To make up for lost learning time and reverse social and emotional damage after a year of isolation and confused routines. To address these issues, Cassellius will spend $ 4.5 million from the Federal Corona Virus Relief on tutoring, summer vacation and vacation programming, and $ 5 million each for additional assistance to students with disabilities and learners of English. And will spend $ 2.25 million. Cassellius expects the district to offer an enhanced face-to-face summer school program that “creatively” uses outdoor space. “It takes a lot of time to provide academic support to children,” says the school district, looking for a partner to help with tutoring at school and providing teachers with professional development. Said. “Most of it is a good first instruction for children.” The budget also includes $ 1.4 million to hire additional daytime administrative staff to “support student health and safety.” Caserius presents the budget at the school committee on Wednesday night. The board will vote on the budget on March 24th. Bianca Vázquez Toness can be reached at [email protected].. Follow her on Twitter. @biancavtoness..







