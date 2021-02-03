Adults aged 20-49 may have caused 72% of US COVID-19 surges





Adults aged 20-49 may have burned 72.2% of the US COVID-19 resurrection beginning in late summer 2020, with adults aged 35-49 making a significant contribution. Research Published yesterday Science I will propose. A team led by researchers at Imperial College London analyzed mobile phone mobility data by age for more than 10 million Americans and linked it to COVID-19 death data by age after March 15, 2020. did. Data from 42 states in the United States, Washington DC, and New York City show that visits to places such as supermarkets and restaurants recovered in August for all age groups after an initial significant decline due to public health interventions such as blockades. I started to do it. in spring. COVID-19 infection and death followed a similar pattern in both the United States and Europe. Of all the sites evaluated, it was estimated that the age group of 35-49 years contributed 41.1% of viral infections until mid-August, while 2.1% of 0-9 years and 10-9 years. It was 4.0% of. 34.7% for 19, 20-34 years old, 15.3% for 50-64 years old, 2.5% for 65-79 years old, 0.3% for 80 years old and over. The number of deaths from the coronavirus did not increase significantly after school was reopened in the fall. The proportion of different age groups of death from COVID-19 remained relatively constant over time, in contrast to the large changes in the relative proportion of cases. “Based on a combination of mobility and mortality data, the reconstructed variation in age-specific reproduction numbers has a relatively modest effect on the age group’s contribution to the age group that spreads over time. It turned out that it wasn’t, and young adults aged 20-34 were the main source of COVID-19 revived in the United States in the summer of 2020. ” However, by October 2020, only the 20-49 age group will have more than one reproduction number (or number of secondary infections per case), which is the level required for outbreaks to spread. Was there. By that time, the estimated contribution by age group was 72.2% for adults aged 20-49, compared to less than 5% for children aged 0-9 and 10 for children aged 10-19. It was less than%. Targeted intervention to stop spread, death Over time, COVID-19 infection rates vary widely across the United States, with higher infection rates resulting from the 20-49 age group and the 20-34 age group in the southern, southwestern, and western parts of the country. It has become. “Adults between the ages of 20 and 49 are the main cause of the COVID-19 epidemic in the United States and are the only age group that contributes disproportionately to the future epidemic compared to population size,” said the lead author. Melodie Monod is Imperial College London news release. “Since the school closure obligation was lifted in the fall of 2020, children and teens have contributed significantly to the spread of COVID19, but these dynamics have not changed significantly since school reopening. “ The authors work on people aged 20-49 as a strategy to reduce the likelihood of future COVID-19 surges and associated mortality in areas not yet affected by the new highly infectious coronavirus variant. We sought to target interventions such as infection-reducing vaccines. “Adults between the ages of 20 and 49 are, of course, mostly in contact with other adults over the age of 20,” the authors said in a study, saying that this age group is more vulnerable to the virus and more mobile than younger people. He added that it was also expensive.

