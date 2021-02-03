Health
Santa Cruz County reports four new COVID-19 deaths as leaders emphasize morbidity in the elderly – Santa Cruz Sentinel
Santa Cruz — County-specific coronavirus dash, as the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency issued a statement in collaboration with health leaders in the Bay Area calling for prioritizing restrictions on available vaccine doses over the elderly. The board showed four new deaths. Half of the new deaths fall into the at-risk age group.
Statements circulated by health agencies in the counties of Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz emphasize the feeling of vaccine shortages throughout the state. Due to the shortage, health authorities are calling on all health systems to prioritize shots of patients over the age of 65, who account for the majority of coronavirus-related deaths.
As county officials repeat, multiple county organizations such as Kaiser Permanente, Satter Health, and Dignity Health receive higher doses than the local county jurisdiction, the statement adds. This allows you to accelerate your target age group more quickly.
Currently, Santa Cruz County is focusing on vaccination of residents aged 75 and over, according to a statement released Wednesday afternoon. Santa Cruz County has the second highest rate of COVID-19-related deaths among county residents aged 65 and over in the Bay Area as of January 28, so it is important to move to the 65+ group as soon as possible. .. The elderly in the demographics explained that it was 90% of the deaths at the time, but now the two deaths recorded on Wednesday were even higher, as they were individuals in their 60s and 70s, respectively. There is a possibility.
Santa Cruz County is second only to Marin County, with a COVID-19-related mortality rate of 92% over the age of 65.
“There is an imbalance between supply, demand and expectations,” County Health Officer Dr. Gale Newell said in a prepared statement. “The demand for vaccines is high, which is good for the long-term health of our community, but the expectations that vaccines will be available now far exceed the number of doses we have been given. The infrastructure for vaccination is ready. All you need is supply. “
Of the four deaths reported on Wednesday, three were men and one was a woman. Comparing the data for Tuesday and Wednesday side-by-side, two had basic health conditions that contributed to death, while the other two did not. Two were in their 50s, one in their 60s, and the other in their 70s.
At least one offspring was a resident of the collective living facility as the Driftwood Healthcare Center in Santa Cruz recorded a second death. The remaining three were not residents of the collective living facility.
The ethnicity of these deceased people was unknown as the county removed the “Unknown” category from the Race / Ethnicity table on Wednesday. At this time, it has been added that two of the dead were Asian, three were Latin, and one was Caucasian. Of the six currently recorded, it is unknown whether four reflect recent deaths.
The data dashboard does not provide information about the date of death of the deceased resident.
Other indicators on the dashboard were more promising. Less than 40 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, and the number of known active cases has decreased to more than 100. The county has recorded more than 100 new cases of recovery since Tuesday. The most shocking is the county’s ICU capacity. For the first time shortly after Thanksgiving, the county reports seven open ICU beds. The county last had nearly seven beds on Christmas Day, recording six beds between the 22 ICU beds at Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.
With numbers
Total number: 13,683
Active case: 1,432
Recovery rate: 12,098
Death: 153
Current ICU hospitalization: 10
Hospitalization: 395
Open ICU bed: 7
Negative test: 109,357
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]