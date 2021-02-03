Santa Cruz County reports four new COVID-19 deaths as leaders emphasize morbidity in the elderly – Santa Cruz Sentinel

Santa Cruz — County-specific coronavirus dash, as the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency issued a statement in collaboration with health leaders in the Bay Area calling for prioritizing restrictions on available vaccine doses over the elderly. The board showed four new deaths. Half of the new deaths fall into the at-risk age group.

Statements circulated by health agencies in the counties of Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz emphasize the feeling of vaccine shortages throughout the state. Due to the shortage, health authorities are calling on all health systems to prioritize shots of patients over the age of 65, who account for the majority of coronavirus-related deaths.

As county officials repeat, multiple county organizations such as Kaiser Permanente, Satter Health, and Dignity Health receive higher doses than the local county jurisdiction, the statement adds. This allows you to accelerate your target age group more quickly.

Currently, Santa Cruz County is focusing on vaccination of residents aged 75 and over, according to a statement released Wednesday afternoon. Santa Cruz County has the second highest rate of COVID-19-related deaths among county residents aged 65 and over in the Bay Area as of January 28, so it is important to move to the 65+ group as soon as possible. .. The elderly in the demographics explained that it was 90% of the deaths at the time, but now the two deaths recorded on Wednesday were even higher, as they were individuals in their 60s and 70s, respectively. There is a possibility.

Santa Cruz County is second only to Marin County, with a COVID-19-related mortality rate of 92% over the age of 65.

“There is an imbalance between supply, demand and expectations,” County Health Officer Dr. Gale Newell said in a prepared statement. “The demand for vaccines is high, which is good for the long-term health of our community, but the expectations that vaccines will be available now far exceed the number of doses we have been given. The infrastructure for vaccination is ready. All you need is supply. “

Of the four deaths reported on Wednesday, three were men and one was a woman. Comparing the data for Tuesday and Wednesday side-by-side, two had basic health conditions that contributed to death, while the other two did not. Two were in their 50s, one in their 60s, and the other in their 70s.

At least one offspring was a resident of the collective living facility as the Driftwood Healthcare Center in Santa Cruz recorded a second death. The remaining three were not residents of the collective living facility.

The ethnicity of these deceased people was unknown as the county removed the “Unknown” category from the Race / Ethnicity table on Wednesday. At this time, it has been added that two of the dead were Asian, three were Latin, and one was Caucasian. Of the six currently recorded, it is unknown whether four reflect recent deaths.

The data dashboard does not provide information about the date of death of the deceased resident.

Other indicators on the dashboard were more promising. Less than 40 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, and the number of known active cases has decreased to more than 100. The county has recorded more than 100 new cases of recovery since Tuesday. The most shocking is the county’s ICU capacity. For the first time shortly after Thanksgiving, the county reports seven open ICU beds. The county last had nearly seven beds on Christmas Day, recording six beds between the 22 ICU beds at Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.

With numbers

Total number: 13,683

Active case: 1,432

Recovery rate: 12,098

Death: 153

Current ICU hospitalization: 10

Hospitalization: 395

Open ICU bed: 7

Negative test: 109,357