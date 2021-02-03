Dallas County reports 50 COVID deaths and 1,356 new cases today on Wednesday

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services Report 50 people died And 1,356 additional confirmed cases Report of COVID-19 on February 3rd. A total of 2,320 people died to date. The total number of confirmed cases is 231,411.

The county also reports a total of 31,327 possible cases of COVID.

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services provides the first vaccination to those at highest risk of exposure to COVID-19. As of this morning, 34,165 COVID-19 vaccines were administered at the Fair Park Mega Vaccine Clinic, which went live on Monday, January 11. Of the additional allocations from the state in the eighth week, the remaining 3,000.

The additional deaths reported are:

A man in his 40s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill in a local hospital and had no underlying high-risk health status.

A man in his 40s who was a resident of the city of Richardson. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 40s who lived in Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 40s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 50s who was a resident in Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of Richardson City. He was seriously ill in a local hospital and had no underlying high-risk health status.

A woman in her 50s who lived in a nursing care facility in Duncanville. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 60s who lived in the city of Mesquite. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Balti Springs. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in underlying health.

A woman in her 60s who lived in Dallas. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 60s who lived in the city of Mesquite. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Lauret. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of Garland. He was seriously ill in a local hospital and had no underlying high-risk health status.

A woman in her 60s who lived in Garland. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Irving.He was seriously ill in a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health

A man in his 60s who lived in a nursing care facility in Mesquite. He expired at the facility.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the city of Carrollton. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and had no underlying high-risk health status.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 60s who lived in a nursing care facility in Irving. She expired at the facility and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 60s who lived in Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the city of Irving. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of Garland. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. He was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Irving. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 70s who lived in a nursing care facility in Richardson. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man from the 1980s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill and had no underlying high-risk health condition.

A man from the 1980s who was a resident of the city of Richardson. He was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 80s who lived in a nursing care facility in Carrollton. She expired at the facility.

A man from the 1980s who was a resident of the city of Garland. He expired in hospice and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 80s who lived in a nursing care facility in Carrollton. She expired at the facility.

A woman in her 80s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. She was in the hospital.

A man in his 80s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. He was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 80s who lived in a nursing care facility in Duncanville. He expired in hospice and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of Farmers Brunch. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 80s who lived in a nursing care facility in Mesquite. He expired at the facility and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 90s who lived in a nursing care facility in Lancaster. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 90s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. She expired at the facility.

A man in his 90s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. He expired at the local hospital ED.

A 90’s woman who was a resident of the city of Koppel. She expired in hospice and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 90s who lived in a nursing care facility in Richardson. He expired at the facility and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 90s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. He was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 90s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. She expired at the facility.

A woman in her 90s who lived in a nursing care facility in Mesquite. She expired at the facility.

A woman in her 100s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. She expired in hospice and was in potentially high-risk health.

The· Sax city To date, 1,894 COVID-19 cases have been reported. Of the 14 new cases, Dallas County included women aged 9, 11, 29, 45, 45, and 58, and men aged 13, 38, 44, 45, and 54. Residents of Collin County include women aged 20 and 40 and men aged 42.

Four cases of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who have not recently traveled outside the United States. Daily New Daily New in Week 2 of the CDC The provisional 7-day average of possible confirmed cases (according to the date of test collection) was 1,595, which is 60.5 daily new per 100,000 inhabitants. The percentage of cases. The proportion of SARS-CoV-2 positive respiratory specimens remains high, with 25.7% of symptomatological patients admitted to a regional hospital during the second week (the week leading up to January 23, 2009).

Over the last 30 days, 8,556 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in school-age children and staff from 739 kindergarten-to-high schools in Dallas County. According to reports, 420 children in Dallas County under the age of 18 have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Currently, there are 112 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A total of 3,838 residents and 2,169 health care workers in long-term facilities in Dallas were diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 817 were hospitalized and 448 died. About 22% of all deaths reported so far are related to long-term care facilities. In the last 30 days, 16 outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in housing complexes (homeless shelters, group homes, halfway houses, etc.). A cumulative total of 378 residents and 187 staff at these types of facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds were under the age of 65. Diabetes is a fundamentally high-risk health condition reported in about one-third of inpatients with COVID-19. New cases are reported as daily aggregates, and a more detailed summary report updated on Tuesday and Friday nights is available at: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates.php

Local healthcare professionals determine the COVID-19 risk level (color-coded risk) and include hospitalization, ICU admission, and ER visits as part of the guidelines for responding to activities during COVID-19 compliance. It is used as an index. There were 932 COVID-19 patients receiving acute care in Dallas County during the period ending Tuesday, February 2. The number of visits to the emergency room for symptoms like COVID 19 in Dallas County was 540 over the same period, equivalent to about 20. Percentage of all emergency department visits in the county, according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

The latest modeling of UTSW shows 600-920 hospitalizations by February 12th. County officials say hospitals will continue to provide substantial care to COVID patients until the number of cases is significantly reduced and the overall management of the pandemic is improved.

“Today, I sadly report another death record in 50 inhabitants and 1,356 new cases who lost the fight against COVID-19. As we said, these are It will be the darkest month for our death so far, but if we make a good choice, register to be vaccinated in as many places as we can drive if we qualify for less than 1B. And wear masks, keep distance, avoid crowds including Super Bowl parties, and forget about gatherings, in the fight between COVID and these new stocks, we had a better March, and then It will get better every month. When we lose our determination and stop doing what we are doing to keep ourselves and our community strong, the fight will be long and before new stocks retreat us for a long time. There is a risk of not reaching mass immunity.

Now is the time to strengthen our determination, fear trust in science, exchange facts that have proven to be effective in keeping us safer, and not what your neighbors can do, we It’s time to focus on what each person can do to be fair. The fight against COVID has made me a little stronger. Together, we overcome this pandemic. If you follow science and facts together, a bright day will come. “ Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.