Health leaders urge older people to get vaccine priority

On Wednesday, a coalition of health officials around the Bay Area announced to all health systems to prioritize the COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 65, as there is still not enough vaccine dose to meet the demand. Prompted-the group they said is far more dying-and-moving some important workers further down the list, leaving the highest rate during the pandemic.

Dr. Sarah Cody, Health Officer and Director of Public Health in Santa Clara County, said: health. “Given the limited supply of vaccines, we should prioritize vaccination of people at the highest risk of death or serious illness.”

Recent changes in state rules have shifted the priority list to include a first group of doctors, nurses, and nursing home patients called Phase 1A and a second group of people over the age of 65 called Phase 1B. .. However, the second group includes “essential workers” of all ages, including teachers, police firefighters, paramedics, childcare workers, agricultural workers, and transport workers. Also homeless people and prisoners.

Throughout the state, Phase 1A Group has 3 million people and Phase 1B Group has an additional 8.5 million people.

Healthcare providers and political leaders have undergone major lobbying from unions and other groups representing different professions and are receiving thousands of calls from the general public who want their shots right now. .. However, California received only one million vaccinations from the federal government this week. As of Wednesday, 3.8 million Californians have received at least one dose.

Health departments in many counties and private healthcare providers such as Kaiser and Satter are already prioritizing older people.

Science is clear. Throughout the state, the majority of COVID cases occur in young people. However, most deaths occur among the elderly.

As of Wednesday, 74.4% of California’s 41,811 people who died of COVID-19 were 65 or older. Data from the California Public Health Service. Another 18.8% of deaths were people between the ages of 50 and 64. Only 6.7% of deaths occur in people under the age of 50.

Men account for 57% of all deaths in the state. 43% of women.

However, in terms of number of cases, 70.3% of Californians who test positive for COVID-19 are under the age of 50. There is also a breakdown by race. Almost half of the deaths, 46% were Latino Americans, 32% were whites, 12% were Asians and 6% were blacks.

“Three in four COVID-19 deaths in Marin are residents aged 75 and over,” said a public health officer in Marin County, which has the highest per capita elderly population in any county in California. Dr. Matt Willis said. “Vaccines provided to residents over the age of 75 can save 300 times more lives than vaccines provided to people under the age of 50.”

In a Wednesday announcement, the counties of Marin, Napa, Santa Cruz and Solano said they would prioritize residents aged 75 and over.

The counties of Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara said they prioritize people over the age of 65. In addition to continuing to vaccinate health care workers in Phase 1A, all counties do this. Many have already received their first dose.

Alameda and Sonoma counties did not join the other counties to seek priority for the elderly.

At a press conference on Wednesday, President Biden announced that he would open two large vaccination sites in the Auckland Coliseum and Los Angeles, California, as part of a program that announced that he would build 100 federal vaccine sites. Governor Gavin Newsom has said in the past: In the weeks, California and other states have begun to receive higher doses.

The state is currently vaccination of 150,000 people a day, up from 50,000 people a month ago. Biden ordered Pfizer and Moderna to take another 200 million doses. Vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and other companies will be approved in the coming weeks and supply will increase.

COVID hospitalizations have fallen by 30% in recent weeks, and the number of cases has dropped from 60,000 per day across the state a month ago to about 10,000 now.

“We are actively moving forward and I think the number of these vaccinations will continue to grow,” Newsom said. “We keep in mind that we need to get more support and supply directly from these manufacturers, not just from the federal government.”

Dr. John Swartsburg, a professor emeritus of public health at the University of California, Berkeley, said many of the problems with vaccine supply stem from not providing the state with as many doses as the Trump administration promised. .. In addition, the Trump White House did not have a national vaccine distribution plan and did not provide sufficient funding to establish a mass vaccination center in the state. Biden took office 13 days ago.

“We can’t blame the state or county health department,” he said. “The responsibility lies with the federal government.”

Mr Swartsburg said the California government was responsible for the slowdown. He said Governor Gavin Newsom’s first tier system was too complex and rigid, leaving a lot of dose in the freezer. Some healthcare providers are also refraining from taking the second dose to make it available to doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals.

As of Wednesday, the number in California was improving: 64% of the dose it received was given.

Last month, Newsom allowed anyone over the age of 65 to move to the shot priority list as a way to administer more vaccines.

Swartzberg said the situation should improve in the coming weeks and asked for patience.

“I thank you for your frustration,” Swartzberg said. “I’m also frustrated, but get away from the situation and say,” I can protect myself from infection. ” I can wear a mask and be socially distant. I can stay home. It almost guarantees that you will not get infected. You can buy your own time until the system works and the vaccine is abundant. “