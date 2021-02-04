Oregon has reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths, one of which is Deschutes.The price is close to 2,000

A 71-year-old woman with an underlying illness died at home on January 28

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-10 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, one in Deschutes County, with 1,991 deaths in the state, Oregon Health Department said Reported on Wednesday.

The Oregon Department of Health reported 649 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Wednesday, bringing the total to 144,605 ​​cases across the state.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Wednesday that 17,720 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 12,173 doses were given on Tuesday and 5,547 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

Oregon is currently receiving a cumulative total of 471,966 COVID-19 vaccines for the first and second doses. To date, 706,575 vaccines have been delivered to sites throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Wednesday, providing vaccination data that is updated on a regular basis.

The St. Charles Health System reported that as of early Wednesday, 22,481 COVID-19 vaccinations had been given.

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 266, four more than Tuesday. There are 63 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, two more than Tuesday.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 15 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday at 4 am, four of whom were in the ICU and three who were on mechanical ventilation.

COVID-19 variant tracking

Starting Wednesday, OHA will report on the number of people in Oregon who have been identified with mutant strains of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oregon COVID-19 Update Dashboard.. Cases of new variants will be reported via this dashboard from Monday to Friday.

The new SARS-CoV-2 variants have been documented in the United States and worldwide during this pandemic, and information on the characteristics of these variants is rapidly emerging.

The virus is constantly changing due to mutations, and new variants of the virus are expected to develop over time. Most variants do not change the behavior of the virus and many disappear.

OHA will continue to monitor identified variants and provide updates.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were Baker (5), Benton (32), Clackamas (40), Clatsop (5), Colombia (1), Couse (16), Crook (7). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (1), Deschutz (20), Douglas (19), Harney (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (41), Jefferson (7), Josephine (22), Klamath (4), Lake ( 2), Lane (91), Lincoln (8), Lynn (21), Marul (5), Marion (66), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Pork (26), Umatilla (31), Union ( 7), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (62), Yamhill (40).

The 1,982th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 59-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on February 1st and died on February 1st at the St. Alphonthus Community Medical Center. He had a fundamental condition.

The 1,983th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 99-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on January 26 and died at home on January 24. She had a fundamental condition.

The 1,984th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 64-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on January 24 and died at home on January 25. She had a fundamental condition.

The 1,985th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 71-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on January 20 and died at home on January 28. She had a fundamental condition.

The 1,986th COVID-19 death in Oregon is a 94-year-old woman who died at home on January 31 after being tested positive in Jackson County on January 4. She had a fundamental condition.

The 1,987 COVID-19 death in Oregon is an 86-year-old man who died at home on January 31 after a positive test in Marion County on January 25. He had a fundamental condition.

The 1,988th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 65-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on January 11 and died at home on January 26. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 1,989th COVID-19 death in Oregon was an 81-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on 29 November and died at home on 2 January. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 1,990th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 72-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on 16 January and died at home on 29 January. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 1,991 COVID-19 death in Oregon is a 98-year-old woman who tested positive on January 21 in Yamhill County and died on January 30. The place of death is being confirmed. She had a fundamental condition.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

