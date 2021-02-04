Children Eating a Western Diet at Risk of Unhealthy Internal Organs: UCR Study





Riverside County, California — The advocacy that diet and exercise can make a difference in human life is supported by scientists at the University of California, Riverside in experiments with mice, and the gut needed to stay healthy. It led to the discovery that bacteria can be regulated by diet and physical activity. Be young.

UCR physiologist Theodore Garland led a research team investigating how gut bacteria respond to consumption habits and activities. Research results Published in the latest edition of the Journal of Experimental Biology. The focus was on how the microbiota (a consortium of bacteria, fungi, protozoa, and viruses) inhabiting the body changes when the balance is somehow tilted by diet and exercise.

“We studied mice, and the effects we observed were comparable to those of children on a Western diet that were high in fat and sugar and affected the gut flora,” Garland said. Stated. His team divided the lab mice into groups, one that was given a “healthy diet”, one that was given a Western style, one that allowed regular exercise on the running wheel, and one that did not allow any exercise. There was something.

Monitoring and testing of mice over a 14-week period showed that the bacteria that regulate carbohydrate metabolism were reduced in Western-fed mice and reduced calorie burning. “Analysis also showed that gut bacteria are sensitive to the amount of exercise that mice receive,” according to a UCR statement. “Murivaculam bacteria increased in mice fed a standard diet with access to a running wheel and decreased in mice fed a high-fat diet with or without exercise.”

Researchers have discovered that Muribacurum bacteria appear to be among the good intestinal bacteria that affect energy levels.

Further research is planned, but according to Garland, the study found that children with poor diet and restricted activity early in life, such as mice, had an important bacterial balance needed for their health. It reflects what you may lose.

