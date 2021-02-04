Health
False information between COVID vaccine and infertility warns women
new York As a widespread false alarm about — COVID-19 Vaccines and infertility became established on social media, and rumors spread as quickly as the virus itself, scaring some women to fire.
New Orleans Fertility Physician Jay Hoover says from patients every day vaccine Causes infertility. He said there was no evidence that it was happening.
“I think it’s important to uncover myths because patients should have access to accurate information,” Hoover told CBS News.
So what is the biggest misunderstanding?
“This concept is that vaccination actually trains the human immune system to cross-react with important placental proteins and ultimately produce antibodies that cause infertility,” he said.
According to Hoover, the unfounded horror is that antibodies attack the placenta as well as the virus.
A 36-year-old nurse, Stacy Clark is receiving fertility treatment from Hoover. She fears that the vaccine may have some effect on her ability to become pregnant.
“It’s too early to put something extraordinary in my body to experience what I’m experiencing,” she said. “I have a lot of emotions because I’ve done this twice before and haven’t succeeded.”
Clark said the idea of becoming infertile crossed her head, but Hoover reassured her.
“Of course, he feels very much that I have enough evidence to vaccinate,” she said of their argument. “So we have reached an agreement for the time being.”
Clark said many of her female colleagues shared those fears.
“We have very the same feelings about vaccines … we don’t know the long-term effects on ourselves or the foetation,” she said.
Hoover tackled the problem. “If a reproductive woman is vaccinated with this COVID-19 vaccine, I don’t think she has to worry about her future fertility. The data so far show that the vaccine is very safe.”
Clark said she thinks there is nothing to change her mind about vaccines. Not even the story of this warning from 35-year-old Anna Armendrara. She got sick with COVID after fertility treatment.
In the video, you can see her lying down and out of breath.
“The scary thing is that the virus can change the situation all at once,” she said.
A few days later she was in the hospital writing a farewell letter to her daughter.
When asked what to say to women who didn’t want the vaccine at all, Armendrara mentioned how prevalent COVID was throughout the United States.
“At this point, the virus is so widespread that I think we are choosing to vaccinate or COVID,” she said.
Almadrara said she was relieved to have the vaccine and was willing to take it — when it was her turn.
“I think what this experience really showed us is that we already have a lot to thank,” she said. “I felt a few days away from losing everything.”
Find out more about the CBS News series “Women and Pandemics” below.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]