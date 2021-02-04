Too much white bread and pasta can increase your risk of heart disease

According to one study, eating lots of white bread, refined cereals, and pasta increases your risk of heart disease.

People who eat refined grains are more fine-grained and processed for longer shelf life than those who eat whole grains, and are more prone to heart attacks and strokes.

These sophisticated products are regularly included in white bread, cereals, desserts and pastries.

Foods containing refined grains such as white bread, cereals, and pasta are associated with an increased risk of heart attack and stroke, according to a study of 137,000 people worldwide.

And experts are now highlighting the damage they can do to the heart.

Researchers at McMaster University in Canada surveyed 137,000 people from around the world.

At the beginning of the study, they gathered information about participants’ lifestyles and medical histories and used food questionnaires to assess their intake of refined grains, whole grains, and white rice.

Individuals classified as having high intakes of refined grains ate at least 350 g daily. This is almost a standard amount of white bread. Those classified as having the lowest intake ate less than 50 g per day, or about 1.5 slices.

After that, deaths from cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke, and heart failure were followed for an average of 9 years.

Results published in the British Medical Journal found that the highest intake category was associated with a 33% higher risk of serious cardiovascular events compared to the lowest intake. ..

Higher intake was also associated with higher blood pressure.

White rice is considered a refined grain, but researchers at McMaster University in Canada have found that there is no link between intake and cardiovascular disease.

White rice is considered a refined grain, but there is no association between intake and cardiovascular disease, and some varieties of white rice may have nutritional advantages over other refined grain products. Suggests that there is.

Researchers suggest that while increasing whole grain intake, it should be encouraged to reduce refined product intake.

They write: “Reducing the amount and improving quality of carbohydrates is essential for better health results.”