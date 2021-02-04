Too much white bread and pasta can increase your risk of heart disease

According to one study, eating lots of white bread, refined cereals, and pasta increases your risk of heart disease.
People who eat refined grains are more fine-grained and processed for longer shelf life than those who eat whole grains, and are more prone to heart attacks and strokes.
These sophisticated products are regularly included in white bread, cereals, desserts and pastries.
Foods containing refined grains such as white bread, cereals, and pasta are associated with an increased risk of heart attack and stroke, according to a study of 137,000 people worldwide.
And experts are now highlighting the damage they can do to the heart.
Researchers at McMaster University in Canada surveyed 137,000 people from around the world.
At the beginning of the study, they gathered information about participants’ lifestyles and medical histories and used food questionnaires to assess their intake of refined grains, whole grains, and white rice.
Individuals classified as having high intakes of refined grains ate at least 350 g daily. This is almost a standard amount of white bread. Those classified as having the lowest intake ate less than 50 g per day, or about 1.5 slices.
After that, deaths from cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke, and heart failure were followed for an average of 9 years.
Results published in the British Medical Journal found that the highest intake category was associated with a 33% higher risk of serious cardiovascular events compared to the lowest intake. ..
Higher intake was also associated with higher blood pressure.
White rice is considered a refined grain, but researchers at McMaster University in Canada have found that there is no link between intake and cardiovascular disease.
White rice is considered a refined grain, but there is no association between intake and cardiovascular disease, and some varieties of white rice may have nutritional advantages over other refined grain products. Suggests that there is.
Researchers suggest that while increasing whole grain intake, it should be encouraged to reduce refined product intake.
They write: “Reducing the amount and improving quality of carbohydrates is essential for better health results.”
Advertising
Share or comment on this article:
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos