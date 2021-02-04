Yellowstone County adds a total of 47 COVID-19 deaths





Health officials in Yellowstone County announced on Wednesday that they had added 47 COVID-19 deaths to the county’s total, dating back to September 2020. Adjusted figures have boosted COVID-19-related deaths in Yellowstone County to 226. A source at River Stone Health, the county’s public health sector, said most of the 47 deaths occurred outside hospitals in private homes, nursing homes, or livelihood support facilities. According to RiverStone, deaths are not counted as COVID-19 related unless the cause is cited by the healthcare provider who signed the death certificate. “Data adjustments are a normal part of ensuring the accuracy of public health information,” said John Felton, President and CEO of RiverStone Health and Yellowstone County Health Officer, in a statement. “Verifying pandemic information is a much larger task than normal public health coordination, due to the large number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.” Death is now reflected in State COVID-19 database.. Last week in Yellowstone County Added 209 cases to the database dating back to Ocober 2020, which was not previously counted.. Details about death from RiverStone Health are as follows: On September 3, a woman over 100 died in a living support facility.

A woman in her 90s died in a nursing home on September 15.

On September 18, a man in his 70s died in a hospital.

On September 25, a woman in her 80s died in a nursing home.

On September 26, a man in his 80s died in a nursing home.

A woman in her 90s died in a nursing home on September 30th.

On October 10, a woman in her 80s died in a nursing home.

On October 14, a woman in her 90s died at a living support facility.

On October 17, a woman in her 70s died in a hospital.

On October 23, a woman in her 80s died at a living support facility.

On October 30, a woman in her 80s died at home.

On October 31, a man in his 90s died at home.

On November 5, a woman in her 90s died at a living support facility.

On November 8th, a man in his 70s died in a hospital.

On November 8th, a man in his 70s died at home.

On November 10, a woman in her 90s died at a living support facility.

On November 12, a man in his 70s died in a hospital.

On November 13, a man in his 80s died at home.

On November 14, a man in his 90s died in a nursing home.

On November 17, a man in his 80s died in a nursing home.

On November 17, a woman in her 50s died at home.

A woman in her 90s died in a nursing home on November 18.

On November 20, a woman in her 50s died at home.

A woman in her 60s died in a hospital on November 20th.

A woman in her 40s died in a nursing home on November 21st.

On November 22, a man in his 50s died in a nursing home.

On November 26, two women in their 90s died at home.

A woman in her 90s died in a nursing home on November 26th.

On November 26, a woman in her 70s died in a nursing home.

On November 27, a woman in her 90s died in a nursing home.

On December 4, a woman over 100 died in a nursing home.

A woman in her 90s died in a nursing home on December 5th.

On December 9, a woman in her 60s died in an independent living facility.

On December 12, a woman in her 90s died at a living support facility.

On December 12, a man in his 80s died at a living support facility.

On December 12, a man in his 70s died in a hospital.

On December 14, a woman in her 70s died at a living support facility.

On December 17, a woman in her 60s died in a nursing home.

On December 21, a woman in her 80s died at a living support facility.

On December 22, a man in his 80s died at a living support facility.

On January 3, a woman in her 80s died at a living support facility.

On January 9, a woman in her 60s died in a nursing home.

On January 10, a woman in her 60s died in a hospital.

On January 10, a woman in her 80s died in a nursing home.

On January 11, a woman in her 60s died at home.

On January 13, a woman in her 90s died in a nursing home. For more information on COVID-19, please visit: covid.riverstonehealth.org..

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos