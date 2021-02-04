Congressman asks main CDC director about state COVID-19 response





On Wednesday, lawmakers asked Dr. Nilavshire, Maine’s CDC director, about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The most pressing concern for lawmakers and their members was the development of vaccination. Maine is currently vaccinated about 20,000 times a week with the coronavirus vaccine.80% of Maine’s population must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity “That is, to achieve that number, about 1,075,000 people in Maine would need to be vaccinated. Currently, based on the current two-dose series, we need to do it with 2 million arms.” Shah said. Shah said the biggest challenge for vaccination of mainners is high demand and low supply. Once sufficient vaccines are available, Shah said the goal is to expand and activate large-scale vaccination clinics throughout the state. In addition, it is important to have the right staff to perform large-scale surgery to ensure that there are enough staff to administer the vaccine. “People who checked in people on Southwest Airlines, worked for Disney for a few years, and spent some time at FedEx. If you know such people looking for a job in Maine, let me know. Please, because I want them to run some of our sites, “Shah said. Shah also talked about newer and more contagious variants of the virus that arrived in the United States. He said the only way to protect themselves from them was to vaccinate people as soon as possible. “We are in a situation where new variants are literally at our doorstep. New variants are described in our south of Massachusetts and in our north of New Brunswick. They If you’re not here, you’re almost certain to come soon. Every day is important, “Shah said. According to Shah, the next major step is to run a call center where you can sign up for vaccination appointments over the phone.

