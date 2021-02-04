Elderly people in Arlington County are wondering why they aren’t getting vaccine priorities like everyone else.





Some FOX5 viewers Arlington County On Wednesday, they said they were worried that they would wait a long time before getting the COVID-19 vaccine, not to mention the promise. “Oh my friends go out to each other’s house for dinner and sit here waiting for the vaccine,” Melinda Patrician said. Download the FOX 5DC News app for the latest local news and weather A 70-year-old patriot said he contacted social media about why people over the age of 65 aren’t prioritized, just as Arlington County prioritizes older people over the age of 75. “I want to know,’Have you (Arlington County) made another decision to split 65-75 and over 75 groups? If so, why? It’s public health. Is it a decision? ”Patrician asked,“ I understood that, but that’s all I was looking for. I have people scrambling to Arlington and our health department across the country. I know you are. “ Residents aged 65-74 with high-risk medical conditions or disabilities can pre-register online and be notified when bookings are available. Patrician said she and her husband were both registered in the state and county and were just waiting. Patrician said he has friends of the same age who live in Fairfax and Alexandria. She claimed that those friends were vaccinated, but couldn’t understand why Arlington didn’t do the same. FOX5’s Ayesha Khan verified her claim. According to the official websites of both Fairfax and Alexandria, the two jurisdictions prioritize groups 1A and 1B. 1B includes people over 65 years old. Ayesha also contacted Arlington’s Human Services Department. Acting spokesman Cara O’Donnell said the county should prioritize reschedules of scheduled vaccination appointments for more than 3,000 Arlington residents aged 75 and over when the Virginia Hospital Center cancels them. Said there is. According to O’Donnell, the county is currently contacting all these residents and reschedule these appointments and the appointment of a priority and essential employer group. “Of course, we understand the residents’ enthusiasm for vaccination, but currently Arlington Public Health only gives 2750 first-time vaccinations a week,” she said. “We want to expand into the higher priority 1b group in the coming weeks.” When asked by the county when Arlington residents over the age of 65 might get a promise, O’Donnell said she couldn’t guess. “I don’t know what the vaccine allocation will be,” she said. “As supply increases, we are capable of receiving up to 1,000 to 2,000 vaccines per day. All we need is a dose.” O’Donnell continued to say that the county has information for all pre-registered people, including those over the age of 65. “We keep in touch with as many people as possible each week with the available supplies,” she said. O’Donnell also said that Arlington County is one of the country’s most vaccinated jurisdictions, with 92% of the population wanting it, according to a Carnegie Mellon University study.

