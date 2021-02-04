New Mexico Health Authority Quotes Vaccine Results





Santa Fe, New Mexico (AP) — Increased containment of the coronavirus pandemic as federal vaccine supply to New Mexico continues to decline, with infection rates, deaths, and hospitalizations declining across the state. State health officials expressed optimism on Wednesday.

State Health Minister Tracie Collins has announced that nearly 9,000 people are vaccinated daily across the state as the weekly federal allocation of vaccines increases from 56,000 this week to 59,500 next week.

State health officials say they are doubling their efforts to distribute the vaccine in a fair manner to those at highest risk of serious health effects from the infection. New Mexico goes beyond the original categories of healthcare professionals, nursing home residents, staff, etc. to include all people over the age of 75 and other adults at high risk of some health complications from the virus. Expanded eligibility to. This will open up a huge qualified population of about 900,000 in the 2.1 million state, and vaccination will take months even if the supply chain expands. About 67,000 citizens are fully vaccinated. This is about 3.2% of the population. An estimated 225,000 people only received the first shot of the two. There are geographical disparities in vaccination rates as the state publicly tracks doses in each of the state’s 33 counties. Rio Rancho Republican Senator Craig Brandt may be behind in Sandoval County, where 24 of Santa Fe County, home of the state government, were vaccinated six times per 100,000 people. He expressed concern to the Ministry of Health that he was sexual. .. He wrote to the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, but did not receive an immediate response. At a press conference, Collins said these disparities were primarily based on a combination of vaccination eligibility, local ability to manage injections in clinics and hospitals, and attitudes towards vaccination. Collins said her agency had convened a policy group on fair vaccine distribution. “We have a stock group that provides information and guidance to ensure that our approach to vaccine distribution actually reaches all communities throughout the state,” Collins said. “And understand the additional efforts and activities needed to make sure you’re not just wealthy, with internet access and a nice phone with access to the registration app.” Some healthcare professionals are asking the state to carry out door-to-door visits. At the same time, Collins admitted that New Mexico residents are crossing state boundaries in search of vaccines in Texas. In Texas, individual clinics vaccinate thousands of people a day on a first-come, first-served basis. The New Mexico vaccine registration system may rush to warn people if overdose is possible at a nearby clinic to limit spoilage waste. These invitations may also be canceled immediately. Human Services Secretary David Scrase, a secretary, delved into the sports metaphor to convey optimism about the decline in average viral infection and hospitalization rates. “I now believe that enough people are vaccinated, which is 10%, but profits are beginning to be seen there,” he said. “This feels like the beginning of a fourth quarter comeback.” The number of new daily cases across the state decreased from 997 on January 19th to 669 on Tuesday. The average daily death toll has dropped from 25.9 two weeks ago to 19.9. Scrase said the state is exploring potential financial incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated. He said public demand is likely to keep pace with supply until the summer months. The goal set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to inoculate somewhere between 70% and 85% of the population is to achieve herd immunity to conquer outbreaks. Collins confirmed that teachers did not receive special vaccination qualifications because the local school district has permission to resume face-to-face education for all ages on February 8. The decision to reopen is left to the individual school districts under detailed state safety guidelines.

