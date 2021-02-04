U of M infection experts warn lawmakers about another possible “massive surge” in the case of COVID-19

He said that new variants from the UK, Brazil and South Africa have mutations that cause more infections and defeat antibody protection in people who are already infected or vaccinated with the virus. Said that it might be possible.

“This is a story that we are all out of breath. We are trying to understand what is happening,” said Dr. Osterholm.

He said there was growing concern about UK stocks currently in circulation in the United States.

“It caused a great deal of confusion throughout Europe. In fact, basically the only thing that put it under control was that terrible word, but with a complete blockade it closed almost everything,” Dr. Osterholm said. Said.

England Blockade No. 3, Home for at least 6 weeks

He said he believes the United States is in the “early stage” of experiencing something similar to the British variant.

“I think the B117 strain could see a massive surge in cases this fall and early winter across Minnesota and the United States, and I’m confident that it will be far more serious than anything else. I’ve seen it so far. “

Dr. Osterholm told lawmakers that it might be time to rethink our vaccine strategy and adopt a “first dose only” approach, so more people over the age of 65 will soon have at least some protection. You can receive it. He said it would need to delay the second dose until this summer.

He said the idea was being considered “at the national level”.He believes this strategy will help lower the baseline of infectious diseases in the United States.

Dr. Osterholm said, “I can tell you, we will experience another surge, and when that happens, the lower we start, the better we will be.” Said.