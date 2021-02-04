Powerful Coronarius safety measures can reopen schools in Toronto, top doctors say

While top Toronto doctors say the pandemic “has no perfect answer,” Toronto has a number of safety precautions in place to allow children to safely return to class. ..

“I believe there is no perfect answer or solution during the pandemic when it comes to the problem of opening a school,” said Dr. Irene de Villa. “To resume, you can only strictly apply best practices.”

Comments from a Toronto health officer came shortly after the state authorities announced: Schools in the Toronto, Peel and York regions will resume face-to-face learning on February 16th, and all other schools in the state will resume on Monday.

She pointed out that little was known about COVID-19 when the school was first closed for a long time last spring.

“In the last year, the body of knowledge has expanded,” she said. “On this continent, we learned a lot about opening and running schools in a pandemic during the fall of last year.”

According to Devilla, the Toronto Public Health School Response Team now includes about 200 staff, and daily screening allows them to stay home with mild symptoms, as well as close contact with confirmed cases. is needed.

She said countermeasures are particularly important in light of the fact that more contagious variants of the virus are likely to be in circulation in the community today.

De villa pointed out that the recently updated “comprehensive” TPH guidance on school reopening is 21 pages long and is updated “regularly”.

Protocols at schools in Toronto include the use of masks by all, active symptom screening, distance, cohorting, ventilation, surface cleaning, and hand hygiene. Masking is now required even outdoors where physical distance cannot be maintained.

“Awareness and vigilance are high and important at school and at home,” said Devilla. “The majority of the public health community, and many major institutions and professionals, believe that schools can return to in-class learning if they follow a comprehensive safety protocol.”

She quoted advice from Chic Kids Hospital, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, and supported the idea that the school could be safely reopened if appropriate measures were taken.

But she also said that in order for the school to resume safely, the rest of the community needs to play its part by following public health measures to prevent the spread of the virus to a larger community.

“Reopening the school raises questions for all of us. What do we want to do to help open and run the school for the children and staff inside?” Told.

She said it meant that the children should go straight to school and then go home. Avoid parental chats on play dates, playground times, drop-off and pick-up times.

I asked if there was a “red line” that ordered her to close the school after reopening, De Villa said she would look into specific details in each situation.

“I don’t know there is a particular level that we can point out as to how we make decisions,” she said. “The decisions we make regarding schools have always assumed the situation we are seeing.”

In a letter sent to parents Wednesday, the Toronto District Board of Education said it would share more details on the updated safety measures in the coming days.

Ryan Bird, a spokesman for the Toronto District Board of Education, said the committee is ready and looking forward to welcoming students.

“We work closely with Toronto Public Health to get an idea of ​​exactly what it will be like (going back to school),” Bird said in an interview with CP24.

“There are some changes. I’ll send more information to my parents and staff at home next week.”