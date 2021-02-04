Ken Miller
Associated Press

Oklahoma City (AP) — Approximately 11,500 doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be shipped to pharmacies throughout Oklahoma next week, state health officials said Tuesday.

State Health Deputy Secretary of State Keith Reid said the shipment was part of President Joe Biden’s administration’s plan to distribute one million doses to about 6,500 pharmacies nationwide. The pharmacy has signed a federal distribution program and the state is not involved in the allocation.

“Pharmacies that receive some vaccine inventory are likely to add up to about 75,” Reed said. “They will have a limited vaccine … maybe 100 or 200 times”, that week.

According to Reed, the state also expects a 5% increase in vaccine doses to be sent to the health department’s site, bringing the total dose available in Oklahoma to about 107,550 next week.

According to Reed, a total of 96,215 people in Oklahoma have been vaccinated twice with the Pfizer or Modelna vaccine, and more than 372,000 have been vaccinated with the first.

The Ministry of Health reported that another 52 deaths in Oklahoma due to COVID-19, a disease caused by the virus, and 2,119, 3,654 and 394,283 deaths from the coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day moving average in Oklahoma has increased from 33.29 to 39.86 per day in the last two weeks, and the moving average of new cases has decreased from 2,988.14 to 2,248.57 per day.

According to Johns Hopkins data, the rate of new cases in Oklahoma is the sixth highest per person, at 856.94 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Interim Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Fry said a virus test at Oklahoma State University may have found the first case of a variant of the virus, but the test was not done by standard research protocols.

“Yes, it has been identified, but they are currently doing further research to see the range and whether it really is there,” Fry said. He wasn’t saying any variant.

