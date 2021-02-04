Scientific detective novels reveal how SARS-CoV-2 evolves new mutants that evade antibodies-ScienceDaily

According to a new study from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, SARS-CoV-2 evades the immune response by selectively removing small bits of its gene sequence in a repetitive pattern of evolution.

Researchers today said that neutralizing antibodies were previously unable to grab the virus because these deletions occur in part of the sequence that encodes the shape of the peplomer. Science.. Also, the molecule “proofreader” that normally catches errors during SARS-CoV-2 replication is “blind” to the correction of the deletion, so it is fixed to the genetic material of the variant.

“We can’t fix what isn’t there,” said Dr. Paul Duplex, director of the Vaccine Research Center at the University of Pittsburgh and senior author of the study. “Once it disappears, it disappears, and once it disappears into an important part of the virus that the antibody sees, it disappears forever.”

Researchers have seen this pattern unfold since the treatise was first submitted as a preprint in November. Some variants of concern have spread rapidly around the world. The first mutants identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa have deletions in these sequences.

The Duprex group first encountered these neutralization-resistant deletions in a sample of immunocompromised patients who eventually died of COVID-19 after being infected with SARS-CoV-2 for 74 days. It is a long time for the virus and immune system to play “cats and mice” and gives ample opportunity to initiate a co-evolutionary dance that results in these anxious mutations in the viral genome occurring around the world. ..

Next, Duplex, with the help of lead author Dr. Kevin McCarthy, assistant professor of molecular biology and molecular genetics in Pitt, and an influenza virus expert (master of immune evasion), deleted this one. The viral sequence of a human patient can be part of a larger trend.

McCarthy et al. Examined a database of SARS-CoV-2 sequences collected worldwide since the virus first infected humans.

When the project started, SARS-CoV-2 was thought to be relatively stable in the summer of 2020, but the more McCarthy scrutinized the database, the more he saw more deletions. And the pattern appeared. Deletion continued to occur at the same location in the sequence, where the virus could tolerate changes in shape without losing its ability to invade cells and make copies of itself.

“Evolution has been repeated,” said McCarthy, who recently set up a structural virology laboratory at Pitt’s Vaccine Research Center. “By looking at this pattern, I was able to predict. If it happened several times, it could happen again.”

Among the sequences that McCarthy identified as having these deletions was the so-called “UK variant”, or its proper name, B.1.1.7. At this point, it was October 2020 and B.1.1.7 had not yet taken off. In fact, it didn’t even have a name, but it was in the dataset. The tension was still manifesting and no one knew the importance it would have. However, McCarthy’s analysis captured it in advance by looking for patterns in the gene sequence.

Reassuringly, the strain identified in this Pittsburgh patient is susceptible to neutralization by swarms of antibodies present in convalescent plasma, indicating that there is no or no escape from mutations. And it is important to understand that it will design a tool for fighting viruses.

“Tracking the virus in several different ways is the way to defeat the shape shifter,” Duprex said. “Various antibody combinations, Nanobodies and antibody combinations, different types of vaccines. In the event of a crisis, you will need to back them up.”

This paper shows how SARS-CoV-2 can escape from existing vaccines and treatments, but at this time it is not possible to know exactly when that will happen. Will the COVID-19 vaccines on the market today continue to provide a high level of protection for an additional 6 months? one year? 5 years?

“It has not yet been determined how much these removals will erode protection,” McCarthy said. “At some point, you’ll have to start re-prescribing the vaccine, or at least enjoy the idea.”

Additional authors on this study include Pitt’s Linda Rennick, Ph.D., Sham Nambulli, Ph.D. It is included. Lindsey Robinson-McCarthy, Ph.D. Officially at Harvard Medical School, he is currently working as a virologist at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. Dr. William Bain and Dr. Gaddy Heider of Pitt and UPMC.

This study was funded by the Richard King Melon Foundation, the Hillman Family Foundation, and the UPMC Immunotransplantation and Treatment Center.