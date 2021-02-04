St. Louis County urges people not to share vaccine registration links

The St. Louis County Public Health Service no longer shares the COVID-19 vaccine reservation registration link with others after the county has had to reject several people with ineligible reservations at one of the vaccine clinics. Calling attention to the community.

Those who receive an email from the county or its employer can use the registration link themselves to read news releases from the county. However, do not share the link with others. Anyone who attempts to schedule a reservation using a link will leave the site with someone who appears without a reservation.

“What we’re seeing is that people were sending it to qualified people,” Amy Westbrook, director of public health at St. Louis County, told the News Tribune. “Unfortunately, yesterday and today. At the Duluth clinic, we had to keep a lot of people away because we were getting links within priority groups and there was nothing to prevent them from registering. “

Those who need to schedule an appointment at one of the county’s three “semi-permanent” vaccination clinic sites will be notified by the employer or directly from the county.

The county’s public health is focusing on other groups while Minnesota and healthcare providers are working to vaccinate people over the age of 65. The county lives or works in St. Louis County and continues to vaccinate people in the Phase 1a priority group. The county vaccination clinic also serves kindergarten to high school educators or licensed child care providers of your choice.

Westbrook said in addition to checking the people at the door to make sure the county vaccination site was in the group they were trying to reach, to catch those who were or should be qualified. Vaccine elsewhere mentioned in the registration list.

“We are now looking at the registration and trying to do what we can in advance to prevent people from coming to the clinic. We spend time coming to the clinic, spending time registering at the clinic, It’s just rejected, “said Westbrook. .. “It’s hard. I want people to be vaccinated. I’m happy to see that many people want to be vaccinated. Due to the limited number of people currently vaccinated, the CDC and Minnesota are currently vaccinated. I just want to comply with the guidelines. Supply. “

Westbrook said the team was afraid that the problem would occur if reservations began to open to more people, but he knew how to use the clinic’s scheduling platform to prevent this problem. Said he didn’t. She said similar problems were occurring in other counties using the same system.

Community public health is just one of five systems for vaccination in Minnesota. Others include hospitals, pharmacies, tribal governments, and states. People over the age of 65 who wish to get the vaccine should continue to monitor health provider and state announcements as to when the state lottery system will be re-registered.