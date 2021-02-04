World Cancer Day 2021: Learn more about this year’s history, importance and themes

Every year, February 4th is observed as follows World Cancer Day To raise awareness about cancer and reduce the stigma surrounding cancer, the second leading cause of death in the world. This International Day is a “global unity initiative” led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), which aims to promote the prevention, detection, diagnosis and treatment of cancer as soon as possible.

history

World Cancer Day was first established at the New Millennium World Cancer Day Summit on February 4, 2000 in Paris. This day celebrates the anniversary of the signing of the Paris Charter for Cancer by the Director General of UNESCO. , Koichiro Matsuura and President of France Jack Chirac.

significance

World Cancer Day compliance focuses on helping cancer patients and survivors by mitigating the global impact of cancer and encouraging personal, collective, and government action. I will. World Cancer Day also covers false information and stigma about cancer.

In India, the most common types of cancer are breast, oral, cervical, lung, stomach, and colorectal cancers, and it is imperative to provide people with the right information and medical care in time. As the United Nations observes, World Cancer Day calls on all global citizens to unite the international community and take action against the disease to help those affected by cancer.

theme

Since its inception, World Cancer Day has been observed with specific themes in mind that guide the agenda of celebrations and campaigns. In 2019, the theme “I Am and I Will” was introduced and continued until 2021. This multi-year campaign focuses on the entire community and the actions that individuals can take to reduce their global impact. Of cancer. According to the World Cancer Day website, the main goal is to take positive action to achieve the goal of reducing the number of premature deaths from cancer and non-communicable diseases by one-third by 2030. Is to focus.

