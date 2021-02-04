Reused Scarborough Downs operates as a $ 1 million mass vaccination site

SCARBOROUGH – Immediately after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday, Robin Gosorn was asked about his feelings.

“Thank you for coming here,” said a 73-year-old from South Portland. “And I think it’s a bit guilty, given all the people who are still waiting, but we have a wise doctor’s friend and if we get the chance to get the vaccine, get it. I was telling you. “

Gothorn and his wife, Alice, 79, were first vaccinated at a large clinic in Scarborough Downs, the first such location in southern Maine. Maine Health, the parent organization of the Maine Medical Center and several other hospitals and clinics, has partnered with Crossroads Holdings, a company that is redeveloping its 500-acre former harness racing venue. Converting a former grandstand into a 30,000-square-foot clinic was a 15-day, labor-intensive task involving more than 40 companies and costing $ 1 million.

“Today’s opening is really about community partnerships and a strong desire for the mainner to take care of fellow mainners,” Main Health CEO Bill Caron said in a short pre-opening ceremony. .. “At some point, we hope that more than 300,000 mainners will be vaccinated through their front doors. That’s the scale we’re trying to achieve.”

Maine Health and Welfare Commissioner Jeanne Lambreux also attended, stating that the launch of the Scarborough Downs site was the result of “intensive work, planning, logistics and sacrifice.”

“Today’s excitement is not the same as historically bringing people to this place,” she said. “Instead, it’s the excitement of hope.”

An additional 114 appointments were scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, with the exception of Goshorns, who agreed to be vaccinated early in the day as part of the media availability arranged by Maine Health.

Among them was Robert Powers, 82, who came by car from Waterboro, York County.

“I called a couple of times and received a recording that I called again,” he said before the vaccination. “Then I called the next morning and contacted someone directly to schedule it. I was lucky.”

Many Mainers are dissatisfied with trying to schedule during the initial rollout.

Widow and living alone, Powers said life hasn’t changed much in the last decade. He goes out to eat more.

“I’m happy to get over it,” he said of the vaccine.

The Scarborough Downs site will be open for the foreseeable future every day except Sunday, and will eventually be able to handle 1,500 to 2,000 vaccinations per day, subject to supply.

Vaccine doses have increased in the last two weeks in Maine and other states, and production is expected to continue to increase. According to Lambrew, the state grew 16% last week and is expected to grow another 5% next week.

“It’s still not enough,” she said.

As of Wednesday morning, at least 120,000 Mainers were initially vaccinated, and more than 41,000, or about 3% of the adult population, were vaccinated with both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Northern Light Health, the parent company of Eastern Maine Medical Center and Mercy Hospital, launched its own mass vaccination site this week at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. We plan to manage 1,800 shots by the weekend. Other sites in the state are in the planning stage.

Vaccinations have been taking place on smaller sites for several weeks as Maine moved to Phase 1B of the vaccination program. Governor Janet Mills has instructed the clinic to prioritize people over the age of 70 while supply is limited.

According to Caron, Scarborough was a good place for a large clinic because it’s located between northern York County and southern Cumberland County, where most of the state’s population lives.

Wells’ Bill Perry, 74, was one of his first appointments early Wednesday afternoon. He arrived about 30 minutes early with his wife, Rose, who missed the age limit at the age of 69.

“I called for three days and all I got was’nothing available’,” he said. “On my fourth call, I registered with the automated system. Then they called me about a week later and I was scheduled. I didn’t know what to expect, who of us I don’t even know. “

For many older mainners, their first shot represents a faint light of hope that Perry may be able to return to normal, even though he has eased expectations.

“With or without shots, we never get back to the normal state we once knew,” he said.

Robin Gosorn had a different perspective.

“We’re not going to change our behavior, but it certainly feels like there’s a future we’re looking forward to,” he said.

During the pandemic, Gothorn has been very careful. They don’t eat out or visit with friends. They haven’t even communion in the church for nearly a year.

“We’re totally lucky. We have what we need and we have a great place,” he said. “But isolation is difficult.”

Their first grandchild was born last April. He lives in Chicago with his parents, and Gothorn is looking forward to the day when they can visit him directly.

Alice Gothorn said it felt a bit strange to get vaccinated because she knew her life wouldn’t change overnight, and was regularly provided by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine. I quoted the advice.

“I always hear Dr. (Nirav) Shah’s message in my ears.” Be patient. Please be patient, “she said. “So I’m trying to put up with it.”

“Forward

Next ”

