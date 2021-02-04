New Mexico Authorities: Virus Cases, Vaccinations “Going in the Right Direction” | Coronavirus

Vaccination is proceeding at a decent pace, and the number of cases of coronavirus has declined after a four-month surge, state health officials said Wednesday. It warns that positive trends should only be seen as the beginning of a long recovery.

The number of cases per day this week is less than 500, with an average of 9,000 new Mexicans being vaccinated per day. This made the two state health authorities more optimistic than usual.

“This is starting to feel like a comeback in the fourth quarter,” Dr. David Skrays of the state’s Human Services Secretary said at a virtual press conference Wednesday afternoon. “There are signs that the situation is improving.”

According to Scrase, all cases, hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID-19 are beginning to decline, and New Mexico residents have adhered to precautionary measures such as wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings.

Approximately 292,000 shots (more than 10% of the population) given as of Wednesday also affected the infection, according to Scraise.

“We’re not saying we’re out of the forest, because we still need to get vaccinated so many people and keep what we’ve done. “Scrase said.

Of the 291,742 doses received so far, 67,106 were the second dose, according to the State Department. COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.

The first vaccine shot triggers antibodies in the immune system to counter the virus, and the second shot escalate antibody production.

Health Minister Dr. Tracy Collins, who also attended the press conference, said New Mexico received 56,000 vaccinations this week and is expected to receive about 59,500 vaccinations next week.

The current vaccination will allow 9,000 people to receive injections a day, according to Collins, and that number is likely to increase as the Biden administration strengthens its deployment.

“I think we’re heading in the right direction,” she added.

According to Scrase, New Mexico’s healthcare system is capable of handling more vaccine shipments.

According to Collins, some New Mexico states are going to Texas to get vaccinated because they offer “first come, first served” vaccinations rather than prioritizing specific recipients.

In New Mexico, healthcare professionals, the elderly, and people with chronic health problems are the first to be vaccinated.

Approximately 60 mutants have been detected in New Mexico, including the B117 mutant, and it is believed that the mutations surfaced in the United Kingdom will spread more rapidly, according to Scraise.

Scrase said the New Mexico and University of New Mexico laboratories are each using gene sequencing to analyze 100 virus samples a week and look for new strains. He added that the Los Alamos National Laboratory is also conducting genetic analysis for that purpose.

Mutations, including B117, haven’t exacerbated the state’s outbreak, so they haven’t raised any concerns, Scrays said.

Authorities will be careful if the new strain causes more serious illness and increases cases, hospitalizations and deaths, according to Scrais.

“So far, I haven’t seen it,” he said.

Collins, who spoke about vaccine fairness at a virtual event on Wednesday, said the state has an advisory group to help ensure fair distribution of vaccines, including in low-income areas where residents do not have access to the Internet.

In a speech in the morning, Collins said the state is working to make the vaccine accessible to the Native American community. Three pueblos have chosen to be vaccinated through the Ministry of Health, while other tribes will be vaccinated through the Federal Indian Health Service.

Las Cruces city council member Johanna Bencomo expressed concern in discussions about whether the state had informed migrant families that they would not be at risk of deportation if they appeared on vaccination appointments.

“Undocumented people throughout the state, especially in border areas, have little confidence that government agencies will not share personal information with the Federal Immigration Department, which will deport them and their loved ones. It will be used for, “said Bencomo. There is a strong guarantee from the New Mexico Department of Health that the information collected throughout his process remains secure and private. “

The big question that remains is how well the vaccines are distributed in the local community, Scrase said at an afternoon press conference, citing well-documented logistical challenges in these areas. Told.

Another challenge is to overcome some people’s resistance to taking shots, Collins said.

“Just because a vaccine is available doesn’t mean that people agree,” Collins said. “This is another factor we need to work on, ensuring that all groups provide a message that helps them understand the value of vaccines.”

Staff writer Dillon Mullan contributed to this report.